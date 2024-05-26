Can AI make you a better golfer? We tried this driver and it surprised us big time.





AI and golf. What more could you want?

Callaway Golf

Every golfer wants to get better.

It's an impulse, and maybe a slightly sad one.

People spend a lot of money on lessons and even more on golf clubs in the firm belief that they can approach the standard of the PGA Tour.

Still, I confess I love golf, so when I learned that the blissful AI that will soon be enveloping us all had entered the golfing world, I wanted to see if it could make me the best in the world, or at least get me a little closer.

Background: I'm a decent golfer. On my good days. And those days are few and far between.

I like to play when it's windy, because that's how I learned to play on those courses, and I also like to play outdoors, preferably with good friends, and occasionally hit shots that would make the pros envious.

But I don't succumb to the fads and whims of high-tech like many golfers. I don't use a rangefinder, and I don't upgrade my clubs every year like I do with iPhones. In fact, some of my clubs predate the George W. Bush administration.

AI golf club? Of course I want to try it.

Still, the allure of the Callaway Paradigm AI Smoke collection of clubs was too strong.

So I used my credit card points to purchase the Callaway Golf Paradigm AI Smoke Max D Driver.

Callaway's claim for this product is very simple: it's supposed to provide “distance and forgiveness.” For those unfamiliar with the concept of forgiveness in golf, the idea is that even if your swing is wildly imperfect, the club will adjust and make the shot much better than it could be.

Marketing never ceases to appeal to the human ego, but where does the AI ​​part come in? Callaway claims this is “the world's first AI smart face designed with real player data.”

Essentially, like other AI models, Callaway says it collected “swing dynamics from thousands of real golfers.” These dynamics include “swing speed, club feed, and face orientation just before impact.”

The result? Reportedly “optimal firing conditions and short range dispersion.”

Imagine having a sweet spot in the center, Callaway promises. [of the clubface] And all over my face.”

It's like having five lovers and they're all happy with you.

Bringing hope home

Then I headed out with my best friend Pat to the Links at Bodega Harbor, a demanding course where sea lions roar with the same high-pitched, guttural shrieks as the golfers on the adjacent 16th hole.

As with all things AI, I had high expectations. I lined up for the first tee shot confident that the ball would explode off the clubface like a SpaceX rocket and hurtle off into the distance.

To my surprise, that wasn't the case. I hit the house on the right side of the fairway. You know the nerves. And the excitement. I'd just got off a transcontinental flight the night before.

I was worried about what Pat would say. He said, “AI, right? Sure.”

Yes, I’m making excuses, every golfer does.

Every golfer knows that the so-called breakfast ball is allowed, which is given free with the first tee shot.

On my second attempt, it flew straighter, but it certainly didn’t go as far as my previous driver, and it was a little softer and didn’t have the bang that I expected would provide additional distance or optimal launch conditions.

In fact, I was a little disappointed to find that I didn't hit a single driver shot that would add distance to the entire 18 holes. I live in hope that AI will make us all better and smarter, but here I was being my totally recognizable self.

Golf, AI, and life

On the plus side, this club is very forgiving, so make the effort to hit the ball straight even if your swing is just as bad for alignment as OpenAI is for consistent directness.

The driver is well-balanced and comfortable to hold, and with thousands of people trusting their swing to AI, I'd like to believe that over time we'll all come together and achieve optimal launch conditions in no time.

However, I am a bit concerned that many companies are adding the word AI (just those two letters) to their products without any tangible benefit and, dare I say it, it can feel like a smokescreen and pretense.

My experience with the Callaway Golf Paradigm AI Smoke Max D Driver (which, mind you, retails for just under $600) may be similar to my experiences with AIs around the world.

At some limit somewhere, it might make me a little better, a little more productive in some small part of my life, but at the end of the day, for better or worse, I am myself.

I'd love to get a little more philosophical, but I have to get to the golf course and try the Smoke again.

Maybe that first round with the AI ​​driver was just a hallucination after all.

good bye.

