Indian researchers discover how to charge a laptop in one minute and a car in 10 minutes





Ankur Gupta, assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering. (File)

New Delhi:

An Indian researcher and his team have unveiled a new technology that can charge an electric car in 10 minutes and a dead laptop and mobile phone in one minute. According to a report by news agency IANS, the new technology was discovered by Ankur Gupta, an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder in the US, and his research team.

In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers discovered the movement of tiny, ionized charged particles within a complex network of microscopic pores.

According to Gupta, the breakthrough could accelerate the development of more efficient storage devices such as supercapacitors.

Gupta said supercapacitors are energy storage devices that rely on the collection of ions in pores. Compared to batteries, supercapacitors have faster charging times and longer life spans.

The assistant professor noted that this discovery is extremely important not only for energy storage in EVs and electronic devices, but also for the power grid.

Referring to the power grid, Gupta said fluctuating energy requires efficient storage to avoid waste during periods of low demand and ensure rapid supply during periods of high demand.

The research team also argued that the biggest attraction of supercapacitors is their speed.

The researchers also said that their discovery made it possible to simulate and predict the flow of ions in a complex network of thousands of interconnected pores in just a few minutes, explaining that prior to this discovery, ion movement had only been defined in the literature within one straight pore.

A report from Phys.org quoted Ankur Gupta as saying, “Given the important role of energy in the future of the planet, I was inspired to apply my chemical engineering knowledge to advances in energy storage devices. I felt that this was a somewhat under-explored topic, so I saw this as a great opportunity.”

He adds: “The main attraction of supercapacitors is their speed. So how do we make them charge and release energy faster? By making the ions move more efficiently. That's the breakthrough in this research. We've found the missing link.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/indians-abroad/indian-origin-researcher-discovers-way-to-charge-laptops-in-a-minute-and-cars-in-10-minutes-5748555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos