How Google is using YouTube and search to help advertisers





Google announced several AI-based features for advertisers at its Google Marketing Live (GML) event earlier this week. At the event, the tech giant announced that businesses will now be able to create visually immersive shopping ads, including virtual try-ons and 3D ads. Apart from visually immersive ads, advertisers can also connect with consumers on the company's most visually immersive channels, including YouTube, Discover, and Gmail. According to the company, it launched demand generation campaigns last year that allow advertisers to reach up to 3 billion users per month. Google claims that these campaigns have helped advertisers drive demand and conversions. The tech giant will soon roll it out to more advertisers across Display & Video 360 and Search Ads 360. Google said that YouTube Shorts has more than 2 billion logged-in users watching short-form videos every month. The company also introduced new formats and features to help businesses engage with these audiences, including vertical ad formats, call-to-action ad stickers, and new animated image ads that are automatically created from images in advertiser accounts and demand generation product feeds.

How Google Search's AI Overview can help advertisers

Google notes that advertising has always been an important part of consumers' information journeys. At Google I/O, the company announced that the AI ​​Summary feature in Search is rolling out to all users in the U.S. and will soon be available in other countries. AI Summary features appear in search results when they are particularly helpful than what Search currently offers. AI Summary features encourage people to visit more diverse websites for help with more complex questions. Google also finds that links included in AI Summary features get more clicks than if the pages were displayed as traditional web listings for that query. The company also notes that people who use AI Summary features use Search more and are happier with their results. And when people click on links from AI Summary features, these clicks are of higher quality and users are more likely to spend longer on the site, Google notes.

Google claims that while it continues to test and evolve its search experience, it remains focused on sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators. In early tests, Google found that the ads that appear above and below the AI-generated summary are helpful to users. The company confirmed that it will soon begin testing search and shopping ads in AI summary for US users. These ads may appear in the sponsored section within the AI ​​summary if they are relevant to both the query and the information in the AI ​​summary. There is no action required from advertisers. Advertisers will continue to test and learn the new format over the next few days, while getting feedback from advertisers and the industry. Separately, Google plans to make Google Ads Data Manager available to everyone. The tool will allow advertisers to gather sources of first-party data in one place to use, analyze, and activate them, a task that once took weeks or months.

