Evidence that the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 will be manufactured by TSMC





Google's custom Tensor processors have been developed in close collaboration with Samsung's silicon division since the first-generation chips in 2021. This arrangement allowed Google to develop the processors in significantly less time and with fewer engineers than usual, but it also meant that Google was limited to Samsung's technology. While that worked fine most of the time, one area where Tensor chips have certainly struggled recently is heat and efficiency, where Samsung's foundries couldn't compete with TSMC.

Luckily, it looks like this will soon change. Late last year, we confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 9s Tensor G4 would still be manufactured by Samsung and would be a fairly minor upgrade overall. However, a recent leak claims that the Tensor G5 will be manufactured by TSMC, making it Google's first chip made without Samsung's cooperation.

Thanks to information spotted by the Android Authority team in a public trade database, we are now able to prove that the rumors are true and learn a bit more about the new chip.

Evidence that TSMC is manufacturing the Tensor G5

To understand the sources we used, a little more background is needed. When a business imports or exports, it must declare the contents, value, and type of goods it is trading in. When you import something from a foreign country, the customs office in that country may ask you to fill out a form to declare the contents and value of the goods you're importing in order to pay the appropriate tax.

Some countries share these declarations with third parties that request them, resulting in services that offer search engines for this data (some of which are free). This can sometimes provide information about upcoming devices, which has proven useful with various leaks, such as the recent ones involving Qualcomm and others.

Above is the shipping invoice for a Tensor G5 example chip found in a public database: This may seem quite complicated to explain, but let me break it down for you.

Progressing smoothly towards launch

First, how do we know this is the chip we're thinking of? The answer is simple: LGA is short for Laguna Beach, which is the abbreviation for Tensor G5, and has been known for a while. Similarly, Google abbreviated Whitechapel (1st generation Tensor) as WHI and Zuma Pro (Tensor G4) as ZPR.

As you can see, the manifesto directly mentions TSMC and their proprietary packaging technology, InFO POP. This is already big news, but IT has now confirmed that the leak was correct, and the manifesto contains further information that can be explored.

Since Google needs more time than usual, producing the first samples so early is a logical step.

The chip is at revision A0, the oldest silicon available, and is likely broken in some way, to be fixed in a future revision before release. OTP, V1 means the oldest version of the one-time programmable data in the chip. Google can change some parameters of the chip (often related to security, power, and locking down certain features) without changing the physical structure of the chip. In this case, this is the first revision (by comparison, the final version of Tensor G3 is OTP V5). NPI-OPEN further confirms that this is a very early sample of the chip. NPI stands for New Product Introduction, which is the process of bringing a new chip to market, and the manufacturing steps are still being worked on. The tests that have been passed, especially the SLT (System Level Testing), which tests the finished chip on a complete test device, simulating the basic use case of a retail device, show that the chip has been verified to function at least to some extent.

This all makes sense considering the launch of this chip is about 16 months away: Google needs more time than usual to get this latest platform up and running, so producing the first samples so soon is a logical step.

The post also states that the chip comes with 16GB of package-on-package RAM sourced from SEC (Samsung Electronics Co.). This lines up with leaks that suggested the Pixel 9 Pro comes with an upgraded 16GB of RAM, and will likely be standard on the Pixel 10.

Finally, the entry itself indicates that the exporter is Google LLC in Taiwan, and the importer is an Indian company called Tessolve Semiconductor. Tessolve is a company that specializes in semiconductor solutions, including verification and testing, and it is possible that Google is partnering with them to outsource some of the work previously done by Samsung.

The Pixel 9 hasn't been released yet, but I can't wait for the Pixel 10

The Pixel 9 hasn't even been released yet, but knowing that the Pixel 10 will use chips from TSMC has me even more excited for the future. Don't get me wrong, the Pixel is a great phone as it is, but it was undoubtedly held back by a substandard manufacturing process for its chips, so hopefully this change will make the Pixel even better and more competitive.

