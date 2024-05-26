Tech Hub LIVE 2024: The premier event promoting tech-enabled agriculture





The highly anticipated Tech Hub LIVE conference and expo, presented by CropLife Media Group, will take place at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines from July 29-31, 2024. This premier event will focus on the latest technology-enabled solutions for the agriculture industry and promises to provide an innovative, future-oriented experience for all attendees.

Tech Hub LIVE is recognised as the leading event driving data-driven agriculture, bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders including agricultural retailers, distributors, consultants, manufacturers and other key players in the agricultural supply chain. The event provides a platform for professionals to explore and leverage the latest technological innovations to ensure practical business benefits on-farm.

Tech Hub LIVE will offer a wide range of features covering all areas of data-driven agriculture. Attendees will benefit from engaging sessions, roundtable discussions, keynote addresses and a large exhibition hall showcasing cutting-edge technologies. The event is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, delivering key insights and practical solutions to advance the food value chain.

Key highlights of Tech Hub LIVE 2024:

MORE EVENTS FROM GLOBAL AG TECH INITIATIVE Women in Ag Tech @ Tech Hub LIVE: An opportunity to network with leading women in the ag tech industry before the conference. Welcome Party: Kick off the event on the evening of July 29 with a Top Gun-themed networking event. Enjoy food, drinks, music and games while meeting industry friends. Keynote: Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), will share his insights on the future of agriculture. Roundtable Discussions: Join experts for facilitated discussions on a range of topics including field ag tech tools, weed management techniques and AI-driven strategies for a successful agri-food supply chain. Expo Hall: Explore the latest innovations and technologies from leading ag tech companies and organizations.

Tech Hub LIVE is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, providing valuable insights and practical solutions to advance the business of agriculture, presented by CropLife Media Group, the nation's leading voice in the ag retail industry, in collaboration with the Global Ag Tech InitiativeSM and AgriBusiness Global brands, partners Ever.Ag, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Telus Agriculture, and supporting organizations Agricultural Retailers Association, AgGateway, FIRA 2024 and AgriBusiness Association of Iowa.

AgGateway and ICAR Sign MOU to Improve Resource Sharing in Data Interoperability Initiatives

For more information and to register, visit Tech Hub LIVE.

Founded by Meister Media Worldwide, the Global Ag Tech Initiative offers a portfolio of events and informative products to advance the development and adoption of agricultural technologies globally to improve farming practices and enhance the world's food supply. All author stories can be found here.

