Looking at Silicon | AI will far exceed our expectations, says Google co-founder Sergey Brin





I was inside the AI ​​Sandbox, a makeshift room for trying out Google's new AI virtual assistant, Project Astra, when the company's co-founder Sergey Brin walked in. With his long beard and unkempt, wind-beaten hair, Brin looked like a typical Californian. Easygoing and easy-going, and concerned about the heat in the room, he suggested to one of the Googlers in the sandbox, “Why don't you turn on the air conditioning?”, showing consideration for the eight journalists from around the world who had gathered for the demo to witness Google's latest AI capabilities.

Premium Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)

I was at Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference, held at Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, right next to Google's headquarters. Security helicopters flew overhead as hundreds of developers, journalists, and employees flew to the conference from all over the world, and millions more joined in online.

This was a pivotal I/O for the company. Google executives had a hectic I/O after OpenAI changed internet search forever last year with the launch of ChatGPT, a prompt-based search model. The big question everyone at I/O wanted to know was: what's next for Google with AI?

Three hours before heading into the AI ​​Sandbox, the keynote began with a hilarious performance from a robed Tiktok celebrity DJ, Mark Rebilit, creating a song using Google's music-mixing AI software, Music FX. A few minutes later, CEO Sundar Pichai took to the stage to announce the integration of AI into all existing Google products, including Search, Chrome, and Workspace.

As the AI ​​race heats up, announcing such an integration was a matter of survival for companies to either get in or get left behind as users drift toward prompt-based search. For Google, the signs were clear, but the company added its own signature to the mix.

OpenAI may have had first-mover advantage, but Google still has a loyal user base of more than 2 billion people worldwide, he seemed to say.Pichai unveiled Gemini 1.5 Pro, a multimodal AI model that can reason on text, images, video, code and more, and Gemini 1.5 Flash, a lighter AI model optimized for narrow, high-frequency, low-latency tasks.

The next two hours were a flurry of AI integration announcements: You can now dig into your Google Photos archive, point your phone's live camera at things to decipher or analyze anything you see in your daily life, and speak to search to get answers across multiple media (photos, videos, text).

With a paid Google Workspace account, you also get a live virtual assistant that can pull any content from deep within your Google account and create that Excel, work with Gmail, Drive, Docs, and Chrome using content you've collected from 10 years ago. With Gemini Advanced, you can also create Gems, customized AI virtual assistants that you can command to perform any set of tasks, from building a virtual motivation coach to reading to your kids at bedtime.

When Pichai announced Project Astra, everyone who tried to use virtual assistants like Siri or Google Assistant to get work done breathed a sigh of relief. Astra, an AI-powered assistant, is a major upgrade over the previous generation of virtual assistants we've struggled with.

I can't wait to get my hands on it so I can experience my online life and be able to organize my stuff, create automatic reminders, organize my work and personal life, get things done right and avoid calling the wrong people.

Google AR Glasses made a brief cameo appearance during the two-hour presentation on AI integrations and updates, as employees from Google's research division DeepMind showed off various features of the project in a recorded video played at the event.

Astra. At the end of the video, she picked up her glasses and put them on and continued to talk to Astra through them, who was communicating with her through code written on a whiteboard.

“Are they showing us Google Glass?” yelled the journalist sitting next to me. His excitement was understandable; the video showed a sneak peek of the AR glasses at one of the most iconic Google I/Os ever. In 2012, Brin demonstrated Google Glass's product by having two skydivers jump into the Moscone Center, where I/O was being held. The $1,500 product was launched with much hype but was a flop; it was just way ahead of its time.

With advances in AR/VR technology mentioned in previous columns and the launch of products like Ray-Ban's Meta smart glasses, Meta Quest 3, and even Apple's Vision Pro, users can now wear AR on their eyes and a smartphone on their nose, so it's exciting to see Google trying to marry AI with smart glasses technology.

Of course, when Brin made his surprise visit to the AI ​​Sandbox, I completely forgot to ask him about Google AR Glasses. Instead, I asked him what he thought of Gemini's features. Did they exceed his expectations? After all, despite not holding any formal role within the company, Brin, a board member, has been frequenting Google's research building all last year, closely overseeing Gemini's development. He answered, “Yes.”

“We developed the AI ​​model in-house to scale, and it has far exceeded our expectations. We continue to discover new use cases every day,” he said, adding that this is the same model that Google is integrating into all its products. And it works across all its products.

After taking a group selfie with Brin, I head off in search of a demo no one has ever heard of: Google's 3D holographic video chat product, which projects your conversation partner as a hologram from the screen, making it feel like you're sitting across from them.

Don't confuse Project Starline with Elon Musk's similarly named internet satellite company Starlink. Project Starline is the next generation of video chat in 3D. For now, it's expensive (no one would tell me how much the prototype I tested cost), bandwidth-hungry, and requires three cameras to render the holograms, but it's a cool technology worth experiencing. And, one of the employees told me, advances in AI will be good enough to add multiple people to the same video and stream lifelike detail across continents. Beam me up, Scotty, I'm all for holograms! This year, Starline partnered with HP to bring the technology out of the lab and into Google Meet and Zoom by 2025.

On my way out of Google I/O, I thought about the changes tech companies are trying to impose on our everyday products with advances in AI. Even the people who develop AI don't fully understand it, but people like Demis Hassabis (head of Google DeepMind) and Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI) are relentlessly pursuing AGI as the pinnacle of AI technology: machines that can reason and think like humans. But have they ever stopped to think about whether we need it?

Shweta Taneja is a Bay Area-based author and journalist. Her biweekly column explores how emerging technology and science are transforming society in and around Silicon Valley. You can find her online at @shwetawrites. Opinions expressed here are personal.

