Omantel Innovation Lab Partners with COMEX to Support Local Startups TradingView News





Muscat, Oman – Omantel Innovation Labs is proud to announce its participation in Oman's leading technology and innovation exhibition, COMEX. The collaboration aims to strengthen the local startup ecosystem by providing critical support, guidance and resources to emerging Omani entrepreneurs.

During COMEX, Omantel Innovation Lab will host an exclusive one-hour talk at the Tech Startup Stage from 3-4pm every day of the event. During this hour, expert mentors will impart valuable knowledge on specialized topics and provide crucial insights for startup success. This initiative will be complemented by a dedicated Startup Clinic at Omantel Innovation Lab's booth (OMANTEL-A3), where mentors and the Omantel Innovation Lab team will provide one-on-one support to local startups.

HH Al Sayyida Ghada Al Sayed, Senior Manager, Omantel Innovation Lab, said: “We are pleased to work with the COMEX team to provide guidance and mentorship to Oman's startup ecosystem. COMEX provides us with a great platform to reach entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs, make them aware of what is possible for them through the Omantel Innovation Lab and equip them with the right information to increase their chances of success.”

The workshops will be open to all COMEX attendees and will cover a range of topics relevant to today's entrepreneurial environment. Amr Barboud, CEO of Arabian Research Bureau, the organizers of the COMEX Global Technology Show, added: “Omantel Innovation Lab is one of the most prominent organizations supporting local startups in Oman, and we are pleased to partner with them to extend that support through the COMEX Tech Startup Pavilion. We look forward to many Omani startups benefiting from this initiative and using the knowledge shared to strengthen the local startup ecosystem.”

The first day will begin on Monday, May 27, with an overview of Omantel Innovation Lab, where experienced startup mentors Saif Al Mamari and Haider Al Zaabi will introduce the programs and initiatives available, explain the startup selection process, startup eligibility and funding opportunities at Omantel Innovation Lab.

On the second day, serial entrepreneur Hussein Haji will host a workshop called “Paving the Way for Entrepreneurship.” As a successful entrepreneur and exited business, Haji will provide insights on how to tackle early challenges, develop a sustainable business model, and identify the key factors that lead to a successful business. The workshop will focus on the value of mentorship and how to effectively leverage it to build a successful business. Participants in this session will gain valuable knowledge and skills needed to embark on the entrepreneurial journey and achieve their business goals.

On the third day, Ameen Al Tajer, Founder and CEO of Infiniteware, a leading AI company serving some of the world's largest enterprises, will deliver a session titled “Accelerating your startup journey with AI”. In this workshop, Ameen will advise entrepreneurs on how to use AI to enhance their entrepreneurial efforts. The session will cover key AI principles, their importance for startups, and real-world uses in various sectors. Participants will learn how to create and apply AI-driven strategies to improve decision-making and business outcomes. The workshop will also provide insights into the AI ​​ecosystem, including tools, platforms, and resources available for startup AI initiatives.

On the final day, Nerio Leone will be presenting Growth 101 at Scaling Ventures. Nerio is a full-stack growth marketer whose strategies have helped fast-track startups to unicorn status, most notably transforming Careem into a multi-billion dollar enterprise that caught the eye of Uber and led to an astounding $3.1 billion acquisition. After leaving Careem, Nerio embraced the digital nomad lifestyle, developed his growth hacking skills, and led his laundry service Washmen to a multi-million dollar Series B. Now, Nerio dedicates his expertise to mentoring startups, helping them develop marketing strategies that are not only innovative but also drive significant business growth.

This workshop will equip participants with key growth marketing strategies to effectively scale their business. Leveraging Nelio's extensive expertise, participants will understand the core principles of growth marketing and learn how to devise creative, impactful marketing strategies.

Each mentor will be available at the Omantel Innovation Labs booth in the Startup Zone immediately following their talk to provide one-on-one guidance to COMEX visitors to help startups advance their businesses and learn about Omantel Innovation Labs' various programs and investment opportunities.

The Omantel Innovation Lab booth will also showcase Omani startups from the company's investment portfolio and latest cohort.

About Omantel Innovation Labs:

The Omantel Innovation Lab was established with the ambition to leverage Omantel's expertise, partnerships, reach and access to technology to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 and foster innovation and entrepreneurship in new and emerging technologies. Located in Madinat Al Irfan, the Lab boasts 1,100 square metres of dedicated space at the heart of Omantel's headquarters. The Lab manages multiple innovation activities and is an active member of Alaian, a coalition of the world's leading telecommunications operators committed to collaborating with the most disruptive start-ups.

About COMEX:

COMEX is Oman’s leading technology and innovation exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase the latest advancements in the technology sector and foster collaboration.

