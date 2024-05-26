



It goes without saying that Google has now introduced a feature in search called “AI Overview,” and millions of users who are accustomed to seeing pages of links when searching the world’s most popular websites are now seeing AI chatbot answers at the top of the results page.

It goes without saying that AI answers can sometimes seem bizarre or even dangerous: Google searches have been spotted on social media purporting to say pizza should be covered in glue, and that Wario is officially gay. So much so that The Onion CEO Ben Collins pointed out that the site seemed to confuse “facts” in its articles with facts.

While all of these ludicrous incidents can't be good for Google's bottom line, they don't necessarily say much about the overall experience of Google users. In recent years, regular Google search has come under fire for providing deceptive or unreliable answers, or just plain spam. So is using the new Google, flaws and all, actually a downgraded experience?

You, like everyone else, will answer this question for yourself over the coming months and years as you use the new Google. But in the meantime, here are some comparisons that should shed a little light on what we're actually getting. I took a few dozen searches that I thought might actually be found, used them to trigger an AI response, and compared the results to the exact same queries with AI Overview disabled. These are the four results pages that I think best illustrate the contrast:

In my (albeit unscientific) testing, I tried not to judge too harshly the technically inaccurate answers of humans or AIs — I'm hardly qualified to do so anyway — and instead focused on what Google presumably values ​​most: speed and user satisfaction. Even with this lowered bar, the weaknesses of the new Google search regime are clear. But the AI ​​has scored some victories and even glimmers of hope and possibility.

Search test searches that try to confirm what I already believe: “Evidence that standing desks are bad”

Credit: Mashable screenshot from Google

This search is based on the intuition that Google users like to query search engines simply to confirm their own biases.

The AI ​​summary reads as a largely uncontroversial list of problems that can arise while using a standing desk: “Standing for extended periods of time may cause pain in the knees, hips and feet,” it says, pointing out the possibility of “musculoskeletal disorders” and “varicose veins.”

It also says, “Standing desks are not designed to support your body weight all day.” What? People actually stand on standing desks? That's ridiculous.

Credit: Mashable screenshot from Google

The first result from the non-AI version is an article from the Harvard Health Blog called “The Truth About Standing Desks.” The article, which appears to be the basis for the AI's answer, reads as a pretty fair assessment of the relevant research as of 2016 when it was written. It doesn't claim that standing desks are harmful, but it makes them seem completely worthless. Subjects in one study noted that they burned about 88 calories per hour while standing, compared to 80 calories per hour while sitting.

Considering that this is a minor difference and that sitting is great, I'd say this is a total exoneration for my extremely unfair Google searches. I'm very happy with this answer.

It is fair to say that the AI ​​brief failed in this regard.

Science topics are too complex to glean from a Google search Test search: “Do parrots understand what they're saying?”

Credit: Mashable screenshot from Google

The AI ​​summary for this query starts with common sense: “Most parrots only imitate what they hear repeatedly, such as their owners' words, and do not understand what their owners are saying.” Nothing new.

“But,” the paper continues, “some parrots can, through specialized training, learn to understand what they're saying. For example, researcher Eileen Pepperberg taught a grey parrot named Alex about 100 human words, which enabled him to identify the names of objects.”

My first impression was that the statement “However, some parrots, through specialized training, are able to understand what they are saying” was factually uncertain and required serious evidence to be believed. Similarly, trained parrots are apparently also able to gesture for a bell when they hear a “ding”, but that tells us nothing.

Credit: Mashable screenshot from Google

At this point it’s worth pointing out how oddly different the entire results page looks when the AI ​​summary is included, as opposed to when you do a “web” search, which means just links.

The top result for this search, excluding AI, leads users to a Reddit discussion on r/parrots, where the perspective of parrot lovers is unabashedly rife. While Reddit partners with Google to inform Google's AI models, the thread makes no mention of “professional” training, so it's not immediately clear that the AI ​​profile is derived from the input of these Redditors. As for how much of this answer is based on science, Reddit user Soft-Assistance-155 writes, “I guess it depends on how humanized you are.” In other words, it's a gut-based answer.

It's important to note that this Reddit page appeared long before the biology papers on bird cognition, the opinions of linguists, etc. But it's worth noting that clicking on the second link takes users to a fairly balanced article from the Audubon Society that mentions Eileen Pepperberg but attempts to put her work in an objective light.

As I said before, this is a complex topic and both the AI ​​and non-AI results seem compromised from a scientific point of view. The AI ​​overview got me there quicker, but I didn't feel like it satisfied my curiosity. I find it more satisfying to read the opinions of biased Reddit users. I have the critical faculties necessary to try to decipher the mental state of these people, rather than just believe what was posted on Reddit that day. That doesn't mean that what they're saying is any more true than the AI ​​overview, but in this case I find the AI ​​overview much more interesting.

Desperately searching for instructions Test search: “Press the clutch to start the car”

Credit: Mashable screenshot from Google

Because I do this, I think everyone uses Google to solve the problem at hand. “Clutch car moving” is the phrase I would use to describe this search while typing away hurriedly, sitting in the driver’s seat of a Jeep I just rented on vacation.

The steps the AI ​​provides are: “Slowly lift the clutch pedal until the engine vibrates,” “Release the handbrake,” “Slowly release your foot from the clutch while increasing the RPMs,” and “Continue using the accelerator pedal to move forward.”

These instructions don't include all the absolute basics that seem pretty important, like “move the stick to position '1'”, but with a little imagination and a secondary list of AI-generated hints underneath the basic instructions, in my experience you might get the car moving within a few tries. Results may vary, though.

Credit: Mashable screenshot from Google

Inexplicably, the top result for the non-AI version is a completely useless Reddit post with the very long title “How do I control the clutch to make my car go really slowly? (The car will lunge forward when it reaches the point where the clutch engages, even without pressing the accelerator).” The discussion here doesn't get anywhere close to the basic information needed suggested by the original query.

It's worth analyzing the other results for this search. The second and third are also about keeping a manual car moving slowly. The first result that's remotely useful is a YouTube video called “How to keep your manual car from stalling,” but when you click on it, an ad plays, after which the YouTuber says, “Hey everyone, we've seen a lot of different comments over the past few weeks…” Don't they know that I'm in a rental car and running late?

It’s a small victory for the AI ​​brief. Either way, when this Google query is run, gears are squeaking in some poor, defenseless transmission, AI or no AI.

Embarrassing Search Test Search: “How to prevent boogers”

Credit: Mashable screenshot from Google

Boogers are a topic you probably wouldn't discuss with an actual human (not a friend or doctor), so you might end up asking Google.

The AI's results for this search were a list with many items that all meant the same thing: increasing moisture in your sinuses (e.g., “stay hydrated,” “use saline spray,” “use a humidifier”), washing dishes, taking antihistamines, etc.

Credit: Mashable Screenshot by Google

The top link on the non-AI search results page was to a website called “Medical News Today” that led to a page called “What you need to know about boogers and how to remove them.” This isn't a very useful page for a prevention-related search, and it's unclear why Google trusts this site to rank it so highly.

The AI ​​overview again has a slight edge.

So, are AI summaries better or worse than pages of links?

Short answer: The AI ​​overview was a bit bad in most of my test cases, but sometimes it was perfectly fine. And, obviously, it appears very quickly, so that's a good thing. The AI ​​hallucinations I experienced didn't put me in any danger.

However, it is important to remember that, at least in theory, every AI summary is a new and unique output from the bot, and each user's Google search results page is unique depending on their location and Google history. If you replicate my experiment, it's quite possible that you'll get different results.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Google is clearly damming the river of AI in certain situations. While Google does provide some cooking instructions, when asked for an actual recipe, as far as I can tell, Google doesn't provide an AI summary at all, which is probably wise. The feature doesn't summarize current political news, and was very reluctant to opine on the shortcomings or weaknesses of politicians. Again, this is probably for the best.

Overall, this exercise taught me a little bit about what this kind of Google search means to me. I tend to think I'm just looking for simple answers, but in reality, what I'm looking for evolves as I learn more about a topic. In just a few seconds, my desire for factual information may turn to curiosity about what other people think and why. At the end of the day, humans are weird, and that's interesting. No AI system can replace that.

