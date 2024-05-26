Advertising Industry Outlook 2024 | StartUs Insights





The advertising industry outlook for 2024 focuses on the dynamic and growing consumer demand and technological advancements in the sector. The report discusses the trends reshaping the sector, including precision targeting, brand awareness, and metaverse marketing strategies. Additionally, it integrates firmographic data with industry data to share actionable insights. Further exploring growth patterns, investment flows, and practices, the report also highlights opportunities and challenges.

The advertising industry report will serve as a reference for industry players, investors, policymakers and economic analysts, providing a snapshot of the industry's health to help chart the trajectory for innovation and growth in the coming years.

StartUs Insights Advertising Industry Report 2024

Executive Summary: Advertising Outlook 2024

The report was compiled using data from the big data and AI-powered StartUs Insights Discovery platform, covering 4.7 million+ companies worldwide, 20,000+ technologies and emerging trends. It also analyzes a sample of 9,000+ advertising startups developing innovative solutions and presents five examples of emerging advertising industry trends.

Industry Growth Overview: The sector includes over 594,220 companies with an annual growth rate of 2.12%. Talent and Job Growth: The industry employs over 52 million people worldwide, with 2.9 million new employees added last year. This highlights the growing employment growth and contribution to the global economy. Patents and Grants: Innovations include over 420,600 patents and over 10,600 grants. Global Footprint: The industry's major bases include the US, India, UK, Germany, and Canada, with major urban centres including New York, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Sydney. Investment Environment: The average investment is USD 40 million per funding round. Total funding involved over 26,500 investors and over 97,900 funding rounds were closed.Top Investors: Investors such as Tiger Global Management, SoftBank Vision Fund, and General Atlantic have invested a total of over USD 42 billion. Startup Ecosystem: Top startups include JointCommerce (consumer data platform), Marversal (target audience analytics), PerformUp (AI-based content marketing), BidsCube (programmatic advertising), and Adeffi (OOH vehicle advertising platform). Recommendations for Stakeholders: Businesses should use data analytics and AI for targeted campaigns. Investors should fund innovative ad tech startups and entrepreneurs should adopt sustainable and ethical practices to align with consumer preferences. Read the Data-Driven Advertising Industry Report 2024

Using data from our Discovery Platform, the Advertising Industry Report 2024 compiles key metrics that highlight the industry's dynamic growth and innovation. The heatmap is a visual summary of key metrics from our extensive database, which consists of more than 594,220 companies, including 9,824 startups. Last year, the industry growth rate reached 2.12%. The sector also recorded more than 420,660 patents and 10,610 grants, reflecting innovation activity.

The global workforce is 52 million with the number of employees increasing by 2.9 million each year. The most numerous business centres are the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, which support numerous industries and business opportunities. Major urban centres include New York, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai and Sydney.

What data is used to create this advertising industry report?

Based on the data provided by our Discovery Platform, we can see that the Advertising industry ranks in the top 5% in the following categories when compared to all 20,000 topics in our database: These categories provide a comprehensive overview of the industry's key metrics and inform the short-term future direction of the industry.

News coverage and publications: In news coverage and publications, the advertising industry has seen over 14,800 publications in the past year. Funding rounds: The industry closed over 97,900 funding rounds. Talent: The advertising industry has seen over 52 million talents, with an increase of over 2.9 million new employees last year. Patents: The industry was awarded 420,600 patents. Grants: The sector won over 10,600 grants highlighting its research and development efforts. Annual global search growth: Global search interest in the advertising industry has grown by 5.55% annually, further proving its relevance and impact. And more. Book a demo to see all the data points used to create this advertising report. Global Advertising Industry Snapshot

The advertising industry report provides metrics that highlight its growth. Data reveals that the workforce base is 52 million, with an increase of 2.9 million employees last year. The industry is made up of more than 594,220 companies, proving its size and influence.

Exploring the current state of fundraising in the advertising industry

The average investment amount is USD 40 million per funding round. More than 97,900 funding rounds were closed in the industry, involving more than 26,500 investors and targeting more than 40,028 companies. This investment activity highlights the industry's innovation capacity and attractiveness to funders, which in turn fosters economic growth and technological advancement.

Who is investing in the advertising industry?

Top investors in the industry have collectively invested over $42.7 billion in various companies. Here is a breakdown of the key players:

Tiger Global Management stands out with a total investment of $7.9 billion in 113 companies. SoftBank Vision Fund follows with $7 billion in 39 companies. General Atlantic invested $4.9 billion in 46 companies. European Investment Bank invested $4.2 billion in 31 companies. Insight Partners invested $4.1 billion in 78 companies. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts focused on 23 companies and invested $4 billion. Tencent invested $3.8 billion in 41 companies, demonstrating its broad influence in the technology-driven industry sector. Goldman Sachs expanded its financial expertise by investing $3.5 billion in 57 companies. D1 Capital Partners was involved in only 16 companies, but invested $3.3 billion. And many more. Book a demo to see all the investment data for the advertising industry. Access top advertising innovations and trends with our discovery platform.

Explore key trends in the advertising industry, including firmographic data.

Precision Targeting works with 384 companies. These companies collectively employ 17,700 employees and added 2,100 new employees last year. The annual trend growth of 14.64% shows the importance of using data-driven insights to deliver personalized marketing messages. Brand Awareness shows that there are 9,710 companies that are focusing on this trend. These companies employ 352,700 employees and added 33,800 new employees last year. This highlights the expansion of this field and the growing importance of increasing brand awareness. This trend also shows an annual growth rate of 13.11%. Metaverse Marketing is observed in 137 companies, employing 7,200 employees. They added over 675 employees last year. The annual trend growth rate shows 23.65%. 5 Top Stories from 9,000+ Innovative Advertising Startups

The five innovative startups below were selected based on data such as the trends they operate in, their relevance, the year they were founded, their funding status, etc. Book a demo of our platform to discover promising startups, emerging trends or industry data specific to your needs and objectives.

JointCommerce develops consumer data platform

US-based startup JointCommerce integrates demand-side platforms (DSPs) and consumer data platforms (CDPs) to optimize advertising effectiveness and drive sales growth. The integration enables advanced audience targeting and the use of real-time data analytics to drive purchasing decisions. JointCommerce employs predictive bidding strategies to ensure optimal ad placement and maximize return on investment. The company's retargeting solutions target cannabis consumers who abandon online orders mid-purchase. A self-service reporting dashboard measures online sales and provides real-time sales data and analytics optimization engine.

Marversal offers target audience analysis

Singapore startup Marversal operates as a digital advertising demand-side platform to optimize online ad buying. Features include fraud detection, precise targeting, and efficient management. Reporting and analytics tools use machine learning to provide insights. The platform also supports mobile ad formats such as banners, videos, and native creatives. The platform provides targeting and audience analytics to secure advertiser traffic at the best price.

PerformUp provides AI-based content marketing

Italian startup PerformUp uses AI to power its content marketing. The company employs a proprietary predictive algorithm, Diogene, to identify digital publishers that influence user purchases during the decision-making process. PerformUp builds a private partner network using targeted ads and organic website visibility to streamline the marketing funnel. The algorithm selects top publishers with high credibility and authority for brand safety. Specialized services such as Performoney and Perfomenergy cater to specific sectors such as finance and utilities, respectively.

BidsCube offers programmatic advertising

Polish startup BidsCube connects advertisers and publishers through programmatic solutions. The platform offers a DSP and a supply-side platform (SSP) that optimizes real-time bidding and ad inventory management. BidsCube's white-label ad exchange offers bid response times of less than 2 milliseconds, facilitates direct transactions, and provides access to traffic providers. These programmatic advertising solutions offer precise targeting and revenue opportunities.

Adeffi builds out-of-home (OOH) vehicle advertising platform

Adeffi, a Bangladeshi startup, builds innovative outdoor advertising technology and offers advertising solutions such as in-car and traditional outdoor advertising. The startup offers products such as adcar, adbus, adcng, and adbike that leverage urban and public transport to maximize brand awareness. Products such as admover offer eco-friendly advertising options, while adplay and adbillboard provide outdoor advertising solutions. Adeffi's technology platform includes ROI measurement tools such as live positioning, impression tracking through Google APIs, and distance tracking to monitor the effectiveness of campaigns. These solutions enable brands to monitor their campaigns online using a dashboard to achieve targeted advertising goals.

Looking for comprehensive insights into advertising industry trends, startups, and technology?

The advertising industry outlook for 2024 shows growth in technology and changing consumer expectations. The industry is expected to see decent growth as companies adopt strategies like precision targeting, building brand awareness, and foraying into metaverse marketing. Book a demo of our platform to explore all the industry trends impacting 9,000+ startups and scaleups, as well as advertising agencies.

