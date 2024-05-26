5 reasons why Microsoft OneDrive is better than Google Drive





Key Takeaways Keep your files safe in OneDrive by setting up expiring, password-protected links, a feature that Google Drive doesn't have. OneDrive's Personal Vault goes beyond Google Photos' restrictive locked folder to provide additional encryption for sensitive files. OneDrive has advanced PDF editing features, including document signing, which can be accessed via Android's biometric lock for added security.

Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive are popular cloud storage services today. OneDrive is tightly integrated with Microsoft 365 apps and Windows, while Google Drive offers convenient connectivity to Google Workspace services and Android as well. After using them side-by-side on my main smartphone and laptop for several months, I find Microsoft's service to be clearly superior to Google's for a variety of reasons.

Here I explain why OneDrive is a good fit for my workflow and needs, and why it might be a good fit for you too.

1 Expiration and password-protected links

I can't tell you how many times I've used this nifty privacy feature when generating shareable links in OneDrive. Microsoft lets you create password-protected links to prevent unauthorized access to your files and other data. It even tells you how strong your password is. Handy, right?

You can also add an expiration date to your shareable links. After the expiration date, the link will no longer be accessible and will become invalid. Whenever you share vacation photos, bank statements, invoices, and more, you can set an expiration date and password on your generated links to keep them from prying eyes. You have access to the same security features when sharing Microsoft Loop pages, OneNote notebooks, and other files from Microsoft 365 apps.

On the other hand, you can only tweak user roles to prevent them from downloading, printing, or copying files on Google Drive, and you cannot add passwords or expiration dates to links.

However, OneDrive has one limitation: although you can set an expiration date on links generated on web and mobile, the ability to password protect those links is limited to the web version only.

2 Personal safe

As the name suggests, Personal Vault is a secure folder with an extra layer of protection within OneDrive. It is an all-in-one option for storing your most sensitive files. With Personal Vault, you can avoid the worst-case scenario of someone gaining access to your device and OneDrive account.

OneDrive will automatically encrypt the data in this folder. This is my top tip for creating password protected folders on Windows, Android and iPhone. I mainly use it to store private media, insurance files, bank documents and personal IDs.

Google offers a locked folder in Google Photos, but it's limited to storing only photos and videos.

3. Better PDF Editor

Both Google Drive and OneDrive offer powerful PDF editors in their mobile and tablet apps, but OneDrive goes a step further with more features that let you edit PDF files on the fly: First, you can quickly browse the handy PDF outline and jump to the relevant section with a single tap.

You can also manage PDF pages, type text, insert notes, shapes, images, dates, and even sign your files. The last feature is very useful for signing important documents and gets the job done without the need for a third-party app. I often use it for updating rental contracts and bank documents. You can also save your signature or import it from your media gallery.

4. Biometric authentication support on Android

This is an interesting and unusual omission from Google Drive. While iPhone supports Face ID authentication, Android doesn't let you lock Google Drive with a passcode or biometrics. Anyone with access to your Android phone or tablet can view your Google Drive files without your knowledge. OneDrive lets you lock the mobile and tablet apps with a six-digit PIN or biometrics.

The ability to back up your media files only while charging is another convenience feature of OneDrive for Android, as the backup process runs continuously in the background, so you don't have to worry about OneDrive draining your device's battery.

OneDrive web, mobile, and tablet apps come with a powerful photo editor that lets you make quick adjustments to your photos: crop, adjust brightness, exposure, contrast, and shadows, use a range of filters, use markup tools for annotations, and even blur the background.

On the other hand, if you want to edit a photo in Google Drive, you'll need to download it to your device and make changes using Google Photos.

Why OneDrive beats Google Drive

Microsoft also announced the integration of Copilot into OneDrive, which is expected to be released this summer. The AI ​​chatbot can find answers in documents, presentations, and other files, gleaning valuable information and insights from your files to improve your content. It can also create outlines, tables, and even FAQs from your content. Meanwhile, Gemini for Google Drive (via Google Workspace Labs) seems limited. Still, I'll reserve judgment until I've tried both.

For me, OneDrive beats Google Drive where it matters, but it's not perfect. I'd like faster upload and download speeds and a separate gallery app (comparable to Google Photos) powered by OneDrive on mobile and tablet. If you want to learn more about other cloud storage solutions, check out our dedicated guide.

