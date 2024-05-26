Google will allow Android users to beg friends and family to pay for apps





At Google I/O earlier this month, the company announced a new button that appears at checkout after you decide to buy a paid app or make an in-app purchase. The button allows you to ask someone else, like a friend or family member (or sugar daddy), to pay for the app or in-app purchase. Pressing the button creates a payment link that's then texted or emailed to the friend or family member you select.

Once this feature is available, when you purchase a paid app or check out for an in-app purchase, you'll see a page that says “Choose how you'll pay.” At the bottom, you'll see a new option that says “Ask someone else to pay for you.” This might seem cheap, and depending on the price of the app you're asking someone to buy, it could be.

Payment links expire after 24 hours, the person making the payment on your behalf must know your full (and obviously accurate) email address, and the friend or family member you pay the cash to will know exactly the name of the app you’re paying them to and can request a refund. The normal refund policy allows recipients to request a refund for a purchase within 48 hours of purchase.

Would I be embarrassed to send such a message to my friends and family?

You can send an automatically generated payment link to your selected backers using a share sheet that can be sent via email or text. In addition to the payment link, the “tell” you send will include the name of your app and the price of your app or in-app purchase. There is one caveat when using this feature – you will sound desperate to your backers. The latter will receive the message “Hi! I'd like to buy.” [name of the app] by [name of developer] It's $XX.XX. Can you pay with Google Pay? Here's the payment link [followed by the payment link].

Are you embarrassed to use this feature? Starting in India, Google is letting Android users ask friends and family to pay for apps and in-app purchases, with plans to add it to other markets if all goes well.

