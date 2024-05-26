Innovation-driven industry drives new high-quality productivity, fueling Hefei's rapid growth





Inside the Chaohu Mingyue supercomputer at the Center for Advanced Computing in Hefei city, east China's Anhui province, April 17, 2024. Photo: Chen Tao/GT

Hefei, capital of eastern China's Anhui province, is in many ways like other rapidly developing Chinese cities: It's known for its skyscrapers and luxury office buildings, and its outer streets, nicknamed “Quantum Boulevard,” are home to a number of cutting-edge tech companies.

In recent years, with the support of the local government and businesses, Hefei has been attracting attention from around the world, and it is even said that much of its success is due to the “Hefei model,” a unique strategy that effectively combines the roles of state-owned capital and private companies to develop emerging industries.

According to official data, Hefei's GDP is expected to increase from 416.8 billion yuan in 2012 to 1.27 trillion yuan ($175 billion) in 2023, and its ranking among mainland Chinese cities will rise from 31st to 20th, making it a true “dark horse” when calculated in terms of GDP growth.

Market observers and Chinese experts attribute Hefei's development to its technological clusters in key industries such as new energy vehicles, semiconductors and AI innovation, as well as new industries such as quantum technology. As a national model example of excellence in the field of new productivity, the city is in line with the Chinese government's plan to promote high-quality new productivity.

Industrial Cluster

Kong Wansheng, vice president of Hefei-based Guochuang Software Co., vividly remembers the struggle he faced when he tried to apply for phones for his family in 2000. He needed help connecting the phone and had to wait a month to connect to a mobile network.

The year 2000 was the year when China's communications industry boomed and when Guochuang's operations in Hefei began. Having grown from a school-run enterprise to a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Guochuang has mainly engaged in data intelligence products that integrate software and hardware.

Now anyone can go directly to a shopping mall and connect to a mobile network within minutes, Kong told the Global Times, adding that the reason for this progress is the deep integration of information technology and communications. The company said it expects its revenue to reach 251 million yuan ($35.3 million) in 2023, growing 4.78 percent year-on-year.

“Our business expansion has kept pace with China's economic development, and our strategy of developing new high-quality production capacity has created room for further development,” Kong said.

The telecommunications industry is just one part of Hefei's boasting industrial clusters: Other industries such as integrated circuits, quantum computing and artificial intelligence are also cited as key industries driving the city's technological advancements.

Behind the Hefei Advanced Computing Center in Hefei Hi-tech Zone is a blue glass cube measuring more than 10 meters in length, width and height, known as the “Super Lake Bright Moon” supercomputer. Inside is a giant computer screen that occupies 225 square meters on the upper and lower floors. Through the glass, a reporter from the Global Times saw that the entire giant computer was immersed in a transparent liquid.

“Computers generate a lot of heat during operation, and rising temperatures will affect the operating capabilities of servers, so we designed this electronic fluorine liquid with a low boiling point to achieve physical cooling,” said Han Shengjun, vice president of Hefei Big Data Asset Management Company.

If you ask China's 1.4 billion people to calculate 100 days at a rate of once per second, 24 hours a day, the “Chaohu Mingyue” supercomputer can do it in less than one second.

The giant computer can simultaneously process 3 billion images, 900,000 hours of voice translation, and 3,000 kilometers of autonomous driving data. Its memory capacity is equivalent to 120,000 128G mobile phones, and it can store about 10 billion high-resolution images, according to Han.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on May 10 stressed the need to accelerate the development of new, high-quality productive forces and improve innovation-driven development capabilities.

During his visit to Anhui province, Premier Li said China will increase investment in basic research to support technological innovation. The vitality of science and technology lies in harnessing it to benefit mankind, he said, and called for deepening reforms to speed up the translation of scientific and technological achievements into real productive forces.

Innovation-led growth

In Hefei's high-tech industrial zone, dozens of quantum industrial chain enterprises, including quantum communication, quantum computing and quantum precision measurement, are dotted on both sides of Yunfei Road, locally known as “Quantum Boulevard.”

“The development of new high-quality productive forces will be a decisive step towards high-quality development of the economy,” Guo Guoping, deputy director of the Key Laboratory of Quantum Information at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told the Global Times.

It has been four months since China's indigenous third-generation superconducting quantum computer “Origin Wukong” went into operation, and so far, the computer has completed 178,000 computing tasks for users from 120 countries and regions.

According to Guo, the power of quantum computing can be applied to fields such as finance, chemical industry, biomedical and electricity.

According to official data, the output value of Hefei's strategic emerging industries has grown by an average annual rate of 17.1 percent over the past decade, while the proportion of industries above designated scale increased from 30.2 percent to 54.7 percent, and their contribution rate to industrial growth increased from 69.9 percent to 84.1 percent.

In 2023, the city's strategic emerging industries will see an increase of 11.1% year-on-year in output value, accounting for 54.7% of the total designated industries. The number of companies with industrial output value exceeding 10 billion yuan has reached 25, including BYD and iFlytek.

As China advances modernization through high-quality development, innovation through scientific and technological breakthroughs has emerged as a driving force for economic growth.

The Grand Union of Innovation, a platform established in June 2020 to incubate innovative companies and promote the commercialization of innovations, is home to 43 percent of Hefei's quantum companies, 50 percent of synthetic biology companies and 55 percent of Hefei's aerospace and information companies.

“The platform is an incubator focusing on small, early-stage technology companies, and is supported by government funding, technology and talent to build an ecosystem conducive to innovation and business growth,” Wu Hailong, chairman of the Grand Union of Innovation, told the Global Times.

The core technology and key modules are developed by the National Intelligent Voice Innovation Center.

Led by companies such as iFlytek, Cambricon Technologies and Tongfang, the Voice Innovation Center has built 18 platforms, from an industrial platform that serves the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, to an open voice platform with core technology and brain-like intelligence, forming an artificial intelligence industrial chain that also serves as the CPU, storage and basic software for various fields.

Wu Jiangzhao, general manager of the National Intelligent Voice Innovation Center, said, “The enterprises in the voice innovation center are the perfect combination to build an efficient and collaborative industrial chain.”

For example, in the field of artificial intelligence, companies such as Cambricon Technologies are focusing on AI chips to provide hardware support for intelligent computing, while iFlytek is working on voice recognition, and the center is promoting the development of smart home appliances in a more intelligent direction, Wu said.

A staff member operates a robot at the National Intelligent Voice Innovation Center in Hefei city, east China's Anhui province, on April 17, 2024. Photo: Chen Tao/GT

Globally Recognized

According to Xinhua News Agency, the government work report released at two meetings in March this year stressed the need to stimulate industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, promote new types of industrialization to improve total factor productivity, steadily cultivate new growth drivers and strengths, and promote a new leap in productivity.

Many states' plans to stimulate economic growth included emerging industries fueled by technological innovation.

For example, Hunan province plans to actively develop industries such as quantum information, biomedicine, brain science and brain-inspired research, and liquid metals, while Guangdong province will focus on expanding industries such as future electronic information, future smart devices, and future materials.

Chinese policymakers have emphasized that scientific and technological innovation is a core element in cultivating new high-quality productive forces, and called for the whole society to step up efforts to promote industrial innovation through technological innovation, actively collaborate with national strategic science and technology forces, cultivate first-class research and development institutions at home and abroad, and enhance the country's own innovation capabilities in key areas.

Hefei's rapid development has attracted global attention. The New York Times highlighted the “Hefei model,” writing that Hefei's industrial policies have been highly successful in nurturing technology companies, and that the Chinese central government has adopted a philosophy known as the “Hefei model.”

The Hefei model involves using government funds to buy newly issued shares in manufacturers and startups that need cash. Authorities also arrange for attractive loans from commercial banks to finance new factories, according to The New York Times.

“The Hefei model is characterized by the government's investment through industrial funds and other means to guide the direction of industrial development, while making full use of the role of market mechanisms to attract quality companies. This combination allows Hefei to respond quickly to market changes and promote the formation of industrial clusters,” Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

These new-quality productivity forces feature new technologies and new applications and are inseparable from technological innovation. It can be said that Hefei has built its own innovation ecosystem and accumulated solid experience. To a certain extent, Hefei's innovation, openness and tolerance represent China's high-quality development, Wang said.

China's industrial production provided a strong boost to the economy in the first quarter of 2024, with value-added industrial production growing 6.1 percent year-on-year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Experts said improving market demand, supportive macroeconomic policies and a supportive business environment all played a role. The impact of advanced manufacturing has been particularly notable, helping to improve both the quality and quantity of industrial production.

“The path to cultivating new high-quality productive forces should be promoted through technological upgrading and industrial planning,” Zhu Sichiao, an associate research fellow at the China Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times.

Zhu added that China should promote technological innovation, upgrade traditional industries and cultivate strategic emerging, future and green industries.

Through high-tech industrialization, Hefei is actively promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements into practical productivity, injecting new momentum into the region's development.

“China's high growth has continued uninterrupted for many years, spanning many industrial sectors and even achieving global leadership in some areas. We are entering a new stage and seeking higher quality development,” said Guochuang Software's Kong.

“In my view, there is still a lot of room for development in technological innovation and large-scale business integration in China,” Kong said.

