Former Google recruiter says 'boring' resumes can get you hired

Fackrell has worked at Google, Apple, Nvidia and Samsung.

With over 15 years in recruiting for tech giants like Google, Apple, Samsung, and Nvidia, Stefanie Fackrell has seen it all when it comes to resumes, and one of the most unexpected yet valuable pieces of advice she gives to job seekers is to stick to a classic style.

In an interview with CNBC's “Make It,” Fackrell stressed the importance of a classic approach. “Make it boring,” he said, suggesting that resumes should avoid “color, charts, graphs and pictures.” Instead, Fackrell recommended a concise, easy-to-follow format that highlights the applicant's accomplishments.

“When I worked at Google, applicants would always submit artistic resumes with graphs and Google colors,” Fackrell said. Instead of listing job titles and accomplishments, applicants would divide their resumes into columns and quadrants. Fackrell believes creating such colorful resumes is “a little quirky.” Some of these resumes are “hard to read,” making it hard to assess the applicant's qualifications.

Explaining what an ideal resume looks like, she said, “It's a 10- to 60-second format that showcases who you are on paper.” Telling a compelling story and being as clear and concise as possible is what “will win you over in a sea of ​​other applicants,” she said, adding that the document should not exceed two pages while listing strong achievements.

Beyond aesthetic appeal, Fackrell points out another red flag: a resume that simply lists your day-to-day tasks. “The mistake a lot of people make with their resume is they list out what their day-to-day tasks are,” he told the magazine. Your resume should be a showcase of your accomplishments, interspersed with relevant work.

Recruiters aren't interested in a daily string of emails and meetings. They want to see evidence of impactful projects, revenue generation, and contributions to company growth. Fackrell emphasizes that simply listing your work responsibilities can raise questions about the impact and effort you demonstrate on your resume, potentially impacting your potential work ethic.

