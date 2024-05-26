Elon Musk was reportedly romantically involved with the ex-wife of Google co-founder.





Tesla CEO Elon Musk is once again facing public scrutiny for his alleged use of ketamine and affair with Nicole Shanahan, the lawyer and ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The allegations stem from events that took place in 2021, and The New York Times claims to have corroborated the information through multiple sources and documents.

Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan: How they met at a party

In 2021, Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan attended a party together where they both allegedly took ketamine. This fact came to light after a New York Times investigation based on eight sources and documents. Shanahan, who is also rumored to be a running mate for independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., hosted a birthday party in New York that year, which was also attended by Musk, a longtime acquaintance of Sergey Brin. Later that year, Musk and Shanahan reportedly met again at a private event hosted by Musk's brother in Miami. According to testimony from four attendees, both Musk and Shanahan took ketamine at the gathering and were absent from the event for an extended period of time.

Confession and denial

According to sources cited by The New York Times, Shanahan confessed to Sergey Brin that she had been intimate with Musk and shared details of the relationship with acquaintances, family, and others. However, as reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2022, both Musk and Shanahan have strongly denied the allegations. Shanahan denied the allegations and said that she and Musk were simply discussing their daughter's autism treatment. In an interview with People magazine, she expressed dismay at the accusations and highlighted the impact they had on her professional reputation, which is supposedly based on her academic and intellectual credentials.

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan: Divorce proceedings

Following the incident, Shanahan and Brin separated, with Brin filing for divorce in 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” in court documents. The divorce proceedings lasted nearly 18 months, during which Shanahan expressed thoughts of self-harm, The New York Times reported. The divorce was finalized the previous year, ending the marriage. The allegations surrounding Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan's relationship have generated significant public interest and debate. Both have denied having a romantic relationship, highlighting the complexity and delicacy of personal relationships under public scrutiny. The repercussions from these accusations have been far-reaching, affecting not only those involved, but also their professional and personal lives. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also speaks about the importance of using Gemini and explores conscious AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/elon-musk-had-romantic-involvement-with-google-co-founders-ex-wife-report-claims/articleshow/110434939.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos