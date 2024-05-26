Google CEO Sundar Pichai discusses the importance of using Gemini and explores conscious AI





A day after Elon Musk suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) will make most jobs optional, Google CEO Sundar Pichai echoed similar sentiments, highlighting AI's far-reaching impact. In a conversation with popular tech YouTuber Hales World, Pichai spoke about various aspects of the ongoing AI revolution and the importance of understanding the technology for effective adoption. Since Google I/O 2024, Pichai has been vocal about Google's AI vision, highlighting its transformative potential.

Why use Google's AI?

The interview began with the moderator's question, “Why should everyone start using Google's AI?” Pichai responded that AI will have a huge impact on everything we do. AI is likely to be more accurate and relevant to reality. We can talk to AI and think about how to get better results. “This is a very deep philosophical conversation that's a bit beyond my salary,” he said. Pichai expressed his enthusiasm for AI, noting that AI improves user experience by saving time and handling complex queries. “This is the main way we integrate AI into products,” he said, emphasizing AI's role in making life easier.

What makes Google Gemini stand out?

When asked about the differences between Google's Gemini and ChatGPT, Pichai highlighted several elements: Integration with Google Search and other Google products is a big plus. For example, Gmail can summarize emails and send emails easily. It's very well integrated with other Google products, including YouTube. It's multimodal, so over time you'll be able to point to objects using voice, he explained. Pichai highlighted Google's years of expertise in making directions and information more accurate and relevant to reality.

AI awareness and future prospects

On AI consciousness, Pichai acknowledged its complexity. He made a distinction between AI that appears conscious and true AI consciousness. In the next few years, we will have AI that appears conscious, but may not be able to distinguish it. But that is not the same as actually being conscious. This is a very deep philosophical conversation, he noted. Discussing the future of AI, Pichai envisioned a world where AI is a constant assistant in everyday tasks. AI will be like correcting your spelling and grammar in Google Docs in almost everything you do. If you are preparing for an interview and you talk to an AI to do it better, it won't even seem strange, he said, predicting rapid advances in technology.

Google Assistant and Gemini Integration

When asked about the future of Google Assistant with the arrival of Gemini, Pichai hinted that Gemini will power Google Assistant over time. He envisioned a unified system that blends both tools together. Pichai also shared insight into how Pixel users are using Gemini as a brainstorming partner for a variety of tasks, including event planning and dining questions.

Project Astra and User Engagement

Pichai explained about Project Astra, highlighting its user-friendly approach, where people can ask Gemini to analyze their food and answer their questions. He said people are using Astra widely for different needs and are becoming increasingly familiar and comfortable with the technology.

Optimism about the future of AI

Pichai expressed optimism about AI and its potential to improve our lives. He cited applications such as self-driving cars and advances in medical research as areas where AI can make a big contribution. We should think of AI as something deeper than electricity or fire. AI impacts almost everything we do and has great potential to make things better. There are pitfalls, too, and they need to be handled carefully, he concluded. Sundar Pichai's insights highlight the transformative potential of AI in many aspects of life. From enhancing everyday tasks to addressing complex challenges, Google's vision of AI promises to be a powerful force for progress. As technology continues to evolve, understanding and integrating AI responsibly will be key to realizing its full potential. Also, TCS, Cognizant and other IT companies implement new strategies to promote office attendance.

