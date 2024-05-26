Four tourists from Hyderabad blindly rely on Google Maps and drive their SUV into a river in Kerala





A group of tourists from Hyderabad found themselves in a dangerous situation after their SUV fell into a stream in Kurupanthala area of ​​Kottayam district in Kerala. The incident occurred on Saturday (May 25) morning when the group, consisting of three men and one woman, were on their way to Alappuzha with only Google Maps as their navigation system.

Luckily, thanks to the quick response of police and local residents, the tourists escaped the disaster unscathed. No one was injured, but their car remained submerged in the river and efforts to salvage it continued.

The ill-fated journey took a turn for the worse as heavy rains in Kerala flooded the roads, reducing visibility. Sadly, the driver had complete faith in the navigation app and inadvertently drove the car into a body of water.

Responding quickly to the distress call, nearby police patrols and concerned locals were mobilised to rescue the stranded tourists, averting a potential catastrophe.

Past accidents according to Google Maps

The accident, similar to previous ones, highlights the pitfalls of over-reliance on navigation technology.

Earlier this year, another group of tourists in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, fell victim to Google Maps when it led them to a flight of stairs on their way back to Karnataka.

Unfortunately, the consequences of such misfortunes can be dire, as evidenced by a tragic incident in Kerala last year, where two doctors lost their lives after following Google Maps into a river.

Both 29-year-olds, Advais and Ajmal, were killed in the accident and three others were injured.

In a post on Sunday (May 26), the agency warned people not to blindly trust navigation technology.

“Google Maps may show impassable roads due to overflowing rivers, landslides, fallen trees, narrow roads and dangerous paths making smooth movement impossible,” police warned, according to news agency PTI.

Police stressed that navigation apps, which provide real-time information on detours and hazards, have limitations as road conditions change frequently due to natural disasters such as floods and heavy rains.

(With input from relevant agencies)

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who primarily writes about current geopolitical developments. @HeenaSharma0819

