NTT Brings AI and Data Innovation to the Indianapolis 500





The Indianapolis 500 is one of motorsports' most iconic and well-known events. With more than a century of history dating back to 1911, the Indy 500 has captivated spectators with high-speed, intense competition as drivers push open-wheel race cars to the limit. And as technology has advanced, the Indy 500 experience has evolved for both the racing teams and the tens of thousands of fans.

NTT, a global leader in information technology services and solutions, is at the forefront of implementing cutting-edge technology for the Indianapolis 500. NTT serves as the Official Technology Partner of INDYCAR, organizer of the NTT IndyCar Series races, including the prestigious Indy 500.

“NTT DATA has pushed the boundaries of how technology can impact motorsports and helped us leverage vast amounts of data in advanced and productive ways,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation, which owns INDYCAR and IMS. NTT DATA is delivering significant improvements to Indianapolis Motor Speedway's operations through its NTT Smart Venue technology, helping to bring new levels of safety, security and efficiency to the 300,000 fans in the stands, while also providing real-time data feeds to race control and the NTT DATA-powered INDYCAR app.

NTT is leveraging its expertise in data, AI and smart solutions to deliver groundbreaking innovations that transform how racing teams compete and how fans engage with iconic events. Here, Technology Magazine highlights some of the key technology solutions NTT has implemented.

Data-driven racing insights

Each race car is equipped with more than 140 sensors that will collect a massive 8 billion data points throughout the event. NTT will bring this race data into its NTT Smart Solutions Platform and apply advanced AI and predictive analytics.

The insights gathered allow NTT to provide fans with near real-time visualizations of key moments, including direct overtakes, race strategies and race winner predictions. Fans can access these data-driven race stories through the INDYCAR app and race broadcasts.

Smart Venue Enhancement

Behind the scenes, NTT is revolutionizing the operational efficiency and fan experience at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway itself through its “smart venue” technology. Computer vision, sensor data, digital ticketing and other smart solutions work together to optimize areas such as:

Security screening Crowd flow modelling Traffic management Kiosk waiting times

More than 300,000 fans attending the Indy 500 will benefit from a smooth and safe environment thanks to NTT's venue optimization solutions.

Realistic racing simulation

As one of the most cutting-edge innovations for the Indy 500, NTT will introduce an exclusive fan experience powered by its “Embodied Knowledge” technology, which combines physical feedback such as vibration, force and steering resistance with immersive digital elements.

According to NTT, fans will be able to experience the sensation of driving an IndyCar on the iconic oval by synchronizing their movements with those of a professional racing driver — an incredible simulation made possible only by the fusion of sensors, AI, XR and haptics, technologies pioneered by NTT.

Eric Clarke, CEO of NTT DATA North America, said, “We work with global leaders in complex sectors, but few organizations generate more real-time data and analytics than the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race teams and venues. Our partnership with INDYCAR allows us to explore and pressure-test our services in a demanding real-time environment. We will use what we learn to help our clients innovate and transform their operations, improve sustainability, leverage AI and improve customer experiences.”

