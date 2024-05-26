Google Search AI is helpful, but not in the abstract





It's only been a week since the AI ​​Overview was released, and things are already going off the rails. And what's most painful is that Google has already shown it knows how to make AI in Search truly useful, but the AI ​​Overview just doesn't deliver.

The idea of ​​AI in search was really strange to me. Generative AI has a lot of useful applications, but what about search? Search is a tool for research – trying to find answers and truths through the internet. But generative AI is always prone to hallucinations, making flat-out mistakes, and confidently spitting out blatantly false information as solid fact.

And that happened quickly with the AI ​​Overview.

Just last week, there were some startling and glaring examples of AI Overview spitting out false information. As we noted on Friday:

If you trawl through social media online, it’s easy to find examples of Google Search AI summaries confidently spitting out obviously false information, including telling users to put glue on pizza, that chicken only needs to be cooked at 102 degrees Fahrenheit, that turn signal fluid is a real thing, that you can put out a grease fire by adding more oil, and that there are no countries in Africa that start with the letter K.

The idea of ​​using AI to help search to get quick summaries and answers makes sense. As SEO spam continues to run rampant, the growing power of AI to get content published quickly makes it harder to get quick answers from Google Search. But using AI to solve that problem seems counterintuitive. Sure, AI can parse information, but it's not very good at determining what's true and what's not. And it seems like we're pretty prone to taking Reddit quips as 100% fact.

AI doesn't belong in search results, that's my opinion. If AI is in search results, it should at least not be at the top of the page and be on by default. These quick answers should be a separate product. Maybe a chatbot? I wish Google had something like that.

But on the other hand, Google has also already shown that it has good ideas about how to use AI in search, and frankly, those ideas seem a lot more useful than the AI ​​brief.

At Google I/O 2024, the company showed off some AI features that will be coming to search, including multi-stage inference. While current Google search queries are generally simple, Google demonstrated that AI can provide answers to much more complex questions. One of the prompts used in the example below was “Find the best yoga or pilates studios in Boston, detailing their membership benefits and walking times from Beacon Hill.” The AI ​​outline was able to provide truly useful results.

And then there's planning. Using “traditional” Google search for planning was a laborious process that required users to dig through multiple web pages, perform multiple searches, and manually assemble results outside of search. But with AI, Google could get pretty good at providing users with a basic itinerary for a trip, a meal plan for the week, or quick restaurant recommendations.

That's because AI is simply providing a more complex and capable version of what Google was already doing. It's attractive, it's useful, and it's probably much less prone to the kinds of mistakes we've seen in previous AI overviews. Mistakes will inevitably be made in other features – meal planning will recommend meat in a vegan dish, for example – but the risk is much lower in those features.

I remain a firm believer that AI doesn't belong in search, and the rollout of AI Overviews, if anything, proves my point. AI Overviews are useless. They're nothing more than error- and misinformation-prone versions of the featured snippets and knowledge panels that Google has used for years. They're doing the same thing we currently let them do. But AI is evolving so quickly that we're unlikely to see a reversal on this front.

Whether we like it or not, AI is here to stay.

This week's top stories

Snapdragon X Elite laptops have arrived

On Monday, Microsoft unveiled the first wave of Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus laptops, which include the new Surface laptops as well as a host of products from partners like Samsung, Lenovo, and more. Of course, AI is a big focus for these “Copilot+ PCs,” with a new “Recall” feature that can turn everything you do on the laptop into a searchable event.

The Snapdragon laptops will start shipping in June.

Google Weather and Magic Editor Extension

Google expanded two of its apps to more users this week: Google Photos' Magic Editor is now rolling out to older Google Pixel devices, and the revamped Google Weather app is now more widely available beyond Pixel, on devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Spotify wants you to ditch Car Thing

The Spotify Car Thing has officially been discontinued after it was launched in 2021. The device was initially scheduled to be discontinued in 2022, but Spotify announced this week that it will not only render the device inoperable later this year, but also tell owners to throw it away.

