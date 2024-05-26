How Europe's AI Treaty Balances Innovation and Human Rights | Commentary





The story so far: Global governance of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly complex, even as countries seek to govern AI within their borders through a variety of means, from laws to executive orders. Many experts (and the Pope) have called for an international treaty to this effect, but formidable obstacles stand in the way.

What is the European AI Convention?

While many of the documents contain a number of ethical guidelines, soft law tools and governance principles, none of them are binding and are unlikely to lead to a global treaty, and nowhere in the world are negotiations underway for an AI treaty at global or regional level.

Against this background, the Council of Europe (COE) took a major step by adopting the Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence, Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law (also known as the AI ​​Treaty) on May 17. The COE is an intergovernmental organization established in 1949, and currently has 46 member countries, including the Holy See, Japan, the United States, and EU countries.

The agreement is a comprehensive treaty covering AI governance and the nexus between human rights, democracy, and the responsible use of AI. The framework treaty will open for signature on September 5 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

What are Framework Conventions?

A framework treaty is a legally binding instrument that sets out the broader commitments and objectives under the treaty and lays out the mechanisms for achieving them, leaving the task of setting specific targets, where necessary, to subsequent agreements.

Agreements negotiated under framework treaties are called protocols. For example, the Convention on Biological Diversity is a framework treaty and the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety is a protocol under it that deals with genetically modified organisms. Similarly, in the future, a protocol on AI risks may be enacted under a European AI treaty.

A framework treaty approach is useful because it sets out core principles and processes for achieving the goals, but allows for flexibility: Parties to the treaty have the discretion to decide how to achieve the goals, depending on their capabilities and priorities.

The AI ​​Treaty could be a catalyst for similar treaty negotiations at the regional level in other regions. And because the United States is also a member of the COE, the treaty could also indirectly affect AI governance in the United States. This is important because the United States is currently a hotbed of AI innovation. A related drawback of the AI ​​Treaty (in some ways) is that it could be seen as being more influenced by European values ​​and norms in technology governance.

What is the scope of the Convention?

Article 1 of the Convention provides:

The provisions of the Treaty aim to ensure that activities within the life cycle of an artificial intelligence system are fully consistent with human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The definition of AI is similar to that in EU AI Law, which is based on the OECD definition of AI: An AI system is a machine-based system that, for an explicit or implicit purpose, infers how to generate outputs from inputs it receives, such as predictions, content, recommendations or decisions that may have an impact on the physical or virtual environment.

Article 3 provides that:

The scope of application of the Treaty covers activities within the life cycle of an artificial intelligence system that may disrupt human rights, democracy, or the rule of law, including:

a. Each Party shall apply this Treaty to activities within the life cycle of artificial intelligence systems carried out by public authorities, or private entities acting on their behalf.

b. Each Party shall address risks and impacts arising from activities by private actors within the life cycle of artificial intelligence systems to the extent not provided for in paragraph a, in a manner consistent with the object and purpose of this Treaty.

How does this document address national security?

The exclusion of the private sector from the scope of the treaty has been a contentious issue, and the text reflects the compromise that had to be made between two contrasting positions: either a total exemption for the private sector or no exemption. Article 3(b) gives States flexibility on this issue but does not allow for a complete exemption for the private sector.

Moreover, the exemptions in Articles 3.2, 3.3, and 3.4 are broad and relate to the protection of national security interests, research, development, testing, and national defense, respectively. As a result, military applications of AI are not covered by the AI ​​Treaty. Although this is a concern, it is a pragmatic move given the lack of consensus on regulating such applications. Indeed, the exemptions in Articles 3.2 and 3.3, although broad, do not completely exclude the applicability of the Treaty with respect to national security and testing, respectively.

Finally, general obligations in the Convention relate to the protection of human rights (Article 4), the integrity of the democratic process, and respect for the rule of law (Article 5). Although disinformation and deepfakes are not specifically addressed, Convention parties are expected to take measures against them under Article 5, as well as to conduct assessments related to the use of AI and its mitigation.

In fact, the Convention also indicates (in Article 22) that States Parties may go beyond their stated commitments and obligations.

Why do we need an AI convention?

The AI ​​Treaty does not create new or substantive human rights specific to AI. Instead, it asserts that existing human and fundamental rights protected under international and domestic law must be protected during the application of AI systems. Obligations are primarily directed at governments, who are expected to provide effective remedies (Article 14) and procedural safeguards (Article 15).

Overall, the Treaty takes a comprehensive approach to mitigating risks arising from the application and use of AI systems to human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. There will be many challenges in implementing the Treaty, especially as AI regulatory regimes are not yet fully established and technology continues to outpace law and policy.

But while the concept of European rule of law remains debatable, a treaty itself that codifies the balance between AI innovation and the risks to human rights is now needed.

Krishna Ravi Srinivas is an Adjunct Professor at NALSAR Law University, Hyderabad and Associate Professor at CeRAI, Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/how-europes-ai-convention-balances-innovation-and-human-rights-explained/article68219354.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos