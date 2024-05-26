What to do first in Google Messages





The Google Messages app is an app for chatting with friends, family, and colleagues via text. In fact, you may already be using it as the default messaging app on your Android and Wear OS devices. Essentially Google's answer to Apple's iMessage service, Google Messages leverages instant messaging, SMS, and RCS.

Google Messages (previously known as Android Messages) has technically been around for the past decade or so, but it has had some notable upgrades, such as the addition of Rich Communication Services (RCS) along with end-to-end encryption. More recently, Google Messages has been enhanced to work more like other instant messaging services (such as WhatsApp and Signal), with the ability to start group chats and send emoji reactions.

Send messages over Wi-Fi/Data using RCS

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The RCS chat feature in Google Messages lets you send messages over Wi-Fi for free using your data. This is ideal for when you don't have an active cellular connection, such as when you're traveling and have your cell phone turned off and are relying solely on Wi-Fi. Enabling RCS chat in Google Messages is very easy.

1. Open Google Messages.

2. Select your profile icon in the top right and go to Settings.

3. Select your messaging settings.

4. Select RCS Chat.

5. Next to “Turn on RCS chat,” tap the slider to the right to turn it on.

6. You may be asked to verify the number.

RCS messaging requires a phone number, so you can't set it up on a phone that's in Wi-Fi mode only without a SIM card (such as a device used by an older child). Without a valid mobile number, RCS messaging won't work. However, having a mobile number is a great way to keep messaging going when you're roaming and have turned off cellular data or want to conserve limited voice minutes and SMS.

Like other instant messaging services, it's also a better alternative to SMS because messages are sent instantly with a receipt and you can communicate seamlessly with multiple people instead of just one. RCS messaging also has end-to-end encryption, as long as the person you're messaging is also using RCS chat.

RCS messaging has been available in the US since 2019, as well as the UK and Spain, and was available worldwide by the end of 2020.

Convert important conversations into moveable bubbles

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Bubbles turns important text conversations into moveable bubbles that appear on your phone's home screen, allowing you to stay up to date and respond on the fly. Perfect for important conversations, you'll never miss a message and won't have to click into the Google Messages app every time you need to read the next message. It's great for prioritizing conversations, whether it's a message string with your spouse, child, boss, or best friend.

1. Open Google Messages.

2. Open Settings.

3. Select “Settings” from your profile picture in the top right.

4. Select your messaging settings.

5. Select “Bubbles.”

6.[選択した会話をバブル表示できます](For Samsung Galaxy devices only,[選択した会話]will be displayed), or[すべての会話をバブル表示できます]Choose.

7. Return to the main page.

8. Wait until you receive a message in the conversation you want to bubble in Google Messages. When you receive a message, pull down from the top of your phone to open the notification window,[履歴]Tap.

9. Find the message and press and hold it.

10. Tap the slider to the right of “Bubble this Conversation” to turn it on.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Bubbles aren't part of RCS chat, so you don't need to enable it to use them. It's a standard feature that's always been available in Google Messages. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can skip the last few steps, which include a little square with an arrow pointing to the bottom-right corner and a message notification that can bubble instantly to your home screen.

Also note that to turn off conversation bubbles, you'll need to reverse these steps and go back to the settings menu. You can't just flick them away, so be sure to be selective about which conversations you bubble and only narrow down to the most important conversation strings.

Reduce image size to speed up transmission

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

Like other instant messaging services, Google Messages lets you send more than just text and emojis. You can also send photos and videos. A feature introduced last year lets you send photos faster over RCS by reducing the resolution. The trade-off is that the photos will be lower resolution. But if you have a slow internet or cellular connection, you don't have to wait minutes to send, say, vacation photos. With this option, your photos will reach your recipient in record time, even with slow data speeds.

1. Open Google Messages.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top right to open Settings.

3. Select your messaging settings.

4. Tap the slider to the right to turn on “Send Photos Faster.”

The “Send Photos Faster” option may already be on, as it's on by default on some phones. If so, you're already enjoying this feature without even realizing it. If so, just carry on. Rest assured that your photos are tuned to be sent as quickly as possible. If not, and you want to send high-resolution images, just turn this option off.

Display expressive animations

(Image courtesy of Android Central)

Expressive animations is a useful option in Google Messages that animates commonly used emojis, such as thumbs up and down, smiley face emoji, heart, angry, birthday, etc. However, many users are not too keen on seeing these commonly used emojis in their conversations. Before you start using Google Messages, you may want to switch it off to avoid your daily conversations becoming too expressive.

1. Open Google Messages.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top right to open Settings.

3. Toggle whether to show expressive animations on or off.

Depending on when you read this article, the feature may not have been rolled out to your device yet. But take a quick look and if the feature is there, turn it off if you feel it's too much. You can always come back and turn it on again. In an ideal world, Google would let you choose which emojis get expressive animations, and such customization could be available in the future. Turning off this feature will not affect Photomoji.

Organize your message threads

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

A one-time password (OTP) message has a special temporary code attached to it that expires within a few minutes. This code can only be used once and is designed for two-factor authentication. You often see this code from sources such as financial institutions or when logging into some secured site. When you receive an OTP message, you may go ahead with the task at hand and forget about it. This can lead to cluttering up your Google messages. Thankfully, there is an easy way to set them to delete after 24 hours, freeing up space on your phone and reducing clutter.

1. Open Google Messages.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner to open Settings.

3. Select your messaging settings.

4. Go to Message Configuration.

5. Tap the slider on the right to switch “Auto-delete OTPS after 24 hours” to the on position.

Swipe left/right

(Image credit: Jeramie Johnson/Android Central)

Customized swipe gestures in Google Messages let you set what the app does when you swipe left or right on a particular message. You can set it to do nothing if you often find yourself swiping unintentionally, archive the message, or just delete it. First, you'll need to set up the feature:

1. Open Google Messages.

2. Select “Settings” from your profile picture in the top right.

3. Select your messaging settings.

4. Scroll down and select “Swipe Actions.”

5. Select Customize for Swipe Right and choose what you want this action to do.

6. Select Customize for Swipe Left and choose what you want this action to do.

That's it! From now on, organizing your Google Messages inbox is easy, just swipe left or right on each message.

Customize your text bubbles with new colors

(Image credit: Judy Sanhz / Android Central)

The feature, added in late 2023, lets you customize the look of your Google Messages text bubbles by changing their colors. If you want, you can replace the dull colors with brighter, bolder ones, or keep them more subdued for business conversations. This can be done simply by changing your phone's theme, but Google Messages also lets you change the bubble colors in individual chats.

1. Open the conversation in Google Messages.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Tap “Change Color”.

4. Select the color you want.

5. Select Confirm.

There are nine color options to choose from, and it will change the color of your own messages but subtly alter the color of incoming messages. Note that this feature is exclusive to RCS chats and may be in the process of being rolled out to devices.

Convert photos to emojis

(Image courtesy of Future)

Since it was announced in late 2023, it's available for both SMS and RCS (though this feature isn't available on all Android devices yet). You can take a photo with your smartphone, turn it into a cute Photomoji, and send it to someone in Google Messages. Using Photomoji in the Google Messages app is easy; they're created directly from your photo albums, so no third-party app is required.

1. Open the Google Messages app.

2. Open a conversation window.

3. Select the emoji icon.

4. Select Create.

5. Select an image from the library.

6. The subject of your photo will be extracted from the image and converted into a Photomoji.

7. Select Submit.

8. To use an already created Photomoji as a reaction in a message, tap and hold on the message.

9. Select the emoji icon.

10. Select the Photomoji tab (or[作成]You can also create a new Photomoji from here by selecting

11. Select a Photomoji from your library and send it.

(Image courtesy of Future)

One thing to note is that you can't crop, rotate, or add filters to the image, so we recommend that you first crop and rotate your photo to get the look you want, then save that version of the photo as a copy to use for your Photomoji. Once you've created and sent your Photomoji, it's saved as a sticker and ready to use anytime, allowing you to express yourself more creatively than plain text or basic emojis.

Send fun messages!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

By following these first steps in Google Messages, you'll be up and running in no time with the best instant messaging service for Android phones. Keep in mind that the wording and options in the instructions may vary slightly depending on the brand of Android device you're using. But in most cases, once you've started entering the Google Messages settings menu on each phone, this guide will help you figure out where to go next. All of these tips will give you a great, personalized experience with Google Messages.

Once you're done, you can start doing more complex tasks like setting message reminders, pinning your most important conversations, and exploring more Google Messages tips and tricks. Features like Magic Compose can analyze your message history and compose replies in conversation threads that match what you were trying to type. Genius!

