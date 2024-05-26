



Technology innovator Parth Shah faces unprecedented challenges: Press statement

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Parth Shah, founder of Smatter LLP, an Ahmedabad, India-based technology company, has issued a statement to address the significant challenges and obstacles he has encountered in recent months. Since founding Smatter LLP in 2018, Shah has been dedicated to developing innovative technology solutions, including its flagship product, the secure multilingual messaging app Smatter Eagle+. Other projects span various domains including NGO process management, equity analysis and online multiplayer gaming, all adhering to high ethical standards.

“In recent months, there has been ongoing interference that has had a serious impact on Mr. Shah's personal and professional life. While there is no concrete evidence of surveillance, the circumstances suggest a coordinated effort to disrupt his activities, resulting in professional interference and personal stress.”

Shah asserts that no illegal activity, fraud or activity justifying extreme measures has occurred. Any virtual communication that could be interpreted as fraudulent is solely for the purpose of limiting users, ensuring compliance, validating research, or for knowledge purposes, and is not used for real-life actions. Technological developments, including the Smatter app, are strictly compliant with local and international laws to ensure that the platform is not used for illegal activities.

For the past seven years, Shah has spent most of his time on technology research and building systems and apps that will act as test sources for future technologies. The research conducted using various search engines and social media accounts from his personal mobile phone is in compliance with all laws and guidelines. Furthermore, Shah has no affiliation, affiliation, support, motivation or connection with any political party, association, internal or external intelligence agency, private agency or organization anywhere in the world.

Smatter Private Number messaging app strictly adheres to local and international laws and carefully restricts buyers and users dealing in narcotics and prohibited substances.

Shah categorically asserted that no letter has been issued by any government agency or any statement by any official which could have initiated any investigation or surveillance regarding any alleged illegal violations. Specific RTI applications filed seeking records of surveillance activities and investigations have been rejected as exceptions by the departments concerned.

To be clear, neither Shah nor Smatar LLP have purchased any real estate to date. Their total assets and savings combined are worth less than INR 20 million, underscoring their focus on reinvesting their limited resources in technology development rather than accumulating wealth.

Shah is passionate about making a positive contribution to society through technological innovation. For further information or enquiries please contact Parth Shah at [email protected]

