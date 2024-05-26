Google Pixel 8a Test – Test





This story contains advertising links that generate revenue for VG. Editors prioritize this independently.

At P Tek you will find cases with advertising links where you can buy the mentioned products or compare prices, we believe this is important information for our readers.

Which products Tek writes about and what we write about them are chosen by our journalists, no one else. But it is also important to know that Tek earns revenue when you click on such advertising links for price comparisons on Prisjakt or when you click from one of our articles to visit our store and buy a product. These advertising links are always marked with advertising links.

It is important to emphasize that when we mention a Tek product, it is because we think it is journalistically interesting. No one can buy publicity in our case.

For our tests and product guides, the main rule at VG is to buy or borrow the products. If that's not practical, we base our reviews on product samples we send to you. If that's the case, we'll let you know which products we chose and why.

A major upgrade over the Pixel 8a.

The new Pixel 8a gets a lot of upgrades, mainly in terms of screen and performance, but a lot of it is the same as last year. What's not quite the same is the price.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

keep

Google's Pixel series is supposed to be the fashion giant's answer to the iPhone: the software and hardware will be created from scratch, and the result should be a phone that works very well.

And we see signs of just how good it is from time to time, such as on the camera front where Pixel phones are very good. Now comes the new generation of affordable Pixel: it's called the Pixel 8a and you can buy it from just 6,700 Norwegian kroner.

Perhaps the best thing about the entire series so far is how premium and expensive the cheaper Pixels have become, so the question is whether the Pixel 8a also feels like a top-end model that's twice as expensive?

Delete Comparison

Google Pixel 8asitatPixel a series offers maximum mobility for every penny.

More expensive than previous Pixel a models

Back to plastic and lower quality glass than top models

Wired charging speed limit (7.5 W)

Frequent updates usually mean more bugs

On the left is the Pixel 8 Pro, and on the right is the new Pixel 8a.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

In many ways it is similar to the more expensive version.

As always, the budget model looks very similar to the models mentioned above, this time the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and features the signature Pixel Band with a camera on the top of the back.

It's a little smaller and has slightly rounded corners, so it looks a little different than more expensive models.

Two of the more significant similarities are still there – it supports wired charging and it's a waterproof phone – which may not be all that impressive when the current model is priced at around 7,000 kroner compared to around 5,000 kroner for the previous model.

The back is still made of plastic, and the screen is protected by a slightly older Gorilla Glass variant than the more expensive version.

Beautiful menus with AI backgrounds and automatic color matching.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

Great screen for the price

The Pixel 8a has received a significant screen upgrade since its predecessor, with the new OLED screen able to reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness, more than enough for most summer days, even if they're very sunny.

Performance is also rated at 90-120 Hertz.

The screen is 6.1 inches, just 0.1 inches smaller than the regular Pixel 8 model, which makes the phone very compact, but the difference in size with the first top model is not that big, so you won't feel like taking it for granted.

At the same time, the frame around the screen is significantly larger than on the Pixel 8, so if that's exactly what you care about, you'll find this to be a more affordable phone.

Here's what the app drawer looks like in revision n: At least it's quick to use the menu here.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

Good menu on Google

Google's own Android menu is clinically free of the ads, recommended apps, and other stuff that many associate with Android mobile. You get a selection of Google's own apps. If you want Spotify, Facebook, or TikTok, you'll have to download them yourself unless you bring them over from your old phone.

Performance-wise, this is a phone that feels top-spec from inside and out – no man-made damage whatsoever, but there's also Google's top-of-the-line G3 processor in here.

Every road is round. The Pixel 8a is comfortable to hold and just the right size.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

Updated with revision

You get frequent, long-lasting updates here. For a full seven years, Google will keep your Pixel 8a updated with security and the latest software. This is a big advantage for Google and other phone makers who keep their phones for a long time. Samsung also mentioned that they're committed to seven years.

Google also has events called feature drops several times a year where new features are tested and added. In other words, you might not need to buy a new phone to take advantage of the new features.

AI features come to meet you as soon as you start the phone, for example when it uses generative AI to create your desktop wallpaper, which can produce very good results in some cases and is a lot more fun than the standard backgrounds that usually come with it.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

It's like having a new phone all the time

If I were to point out a downside to all the updates, it's mainly that sometimes it seems like quality control for the software has slackened a bit along the way.

Traditionally, phones are most unstable when they are new, and performance gradually stabilizes. With features continually being removed, the Pixel phone is always new mobile, but sometimes it can be frustrating.

And it was an A.I.

Soon the word AI will be appearing higher on sales posters than anything it actually is: Google's phones are being called AI-first, a somewhat elaborate strategy both to prepare products for the use of AI with advanced processors, and to actually use AI to solve problems when needed.

For our money, many of Google's most exciting AI solutions aren't currently available here — I can't turn a Pixel phone into my personal replacement phone, for example, as I can in the U.S. — but there are still quite a few AI features here.

Google Photos can add a portrait background to photos that don't have one, and let you choose from lots of expressions if you take lots of photos in rapid succession.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

AI-powered image correction

The Pixel 8a's most interesting AI features relate to its camera and the photos you take: Best Shot lets you take multiple photos of you and your willing victim, with heads and facial expressions shuffling along the way.

The idea of ​​this method is to prevent the typical moment when one person in the group blinks or does something weird. Here, the best moments of each person from all 10 images can be combined into one image.

Works well in most cases

In some cases, the AI ​​doesn't do a very good job of stitching the images together, but overall, BestShot works very well.

This feature can be found among the editing tools in the Google Photos app, but it's important to note that it won't appear unless you've taken a series of similar photos in a row, and you'll need to back up your photos to use it.

It can also add a portrait background to an image that didn't traditionally have one, and use AI to artificially sharpen or move objects in an image.

The rear cameras are housed in the distinctive Pixel visor, which is a bit different to the usual camera bump.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

Finding interesting things with AI

Another AI-based feature is recognizing what's in an image or screenshot when something happens: hold down the navigation button at the bottom of the screen and you'll see a circle solution depending on the scene.

Once activated, you can draw what you want to happen anywhere on the screen, whether that's within an app or on a photo you've taken, and Google will try to find what you've marked.

The spoon feature, where you circle things to find out what they are, works surprisingly well.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

I was thrilled when I recognised its features in the vintage cars I photographed.

It's worth noting that Samsung also has the feature on its S24 series, it's also on the older Pixel 8 mobiles, and Google has just announced that it will be coming to the Pixel 7 series as well, if you don't want to upgrade to the 8 series.

The camera sensor is the same as the Pixel 7a.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

There are no major changes to the camera

Google hasn't done much with the camera since the previous Pixel 7a, and that's basically fine, because the Pixel 8a also takes very good photos, so if we see any improvement here, it's likely due to the software and a new processor that can process the images better.

It has a 64MP main camera that usually takes 12MP images. There's also a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which has a fixed focus so can't be used as a macro camera like some phones. The selfie camera also shoots at 13MP resolution, the same as the Pixel 7a.

If there's one thing that bothers me about the Pixel 8a's camera, it's how sluggish it is in the dark and in average indoor lighting – animals and small children can pose a keen challenge.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

Great photos, but not a very flexible camera

The images coming out of the Pixel 8a might not look amazing at times, but the software works with them in the background, and I'll often see a photo that looks pretty mediocre straight away, then when I go back and look at it, I'm surprised it wasn't so bad after all.

And for a phone in the middle of the price range, the Pixel 8a takes very good photos, which you can see in the photo gallery.

At the same time, prices are getting closer to real top-of-the-line models with each passing year, and part of that has to do with slowing exchange rate fluctuations: last year's top-of-the-line models usually hit the shelves at last year's prices. But as the Pixel 8a's price approaches 7,000 kroner, features like a zoom camera and the possibility of macro photography start to make their way onto wish lists.

Totally fine battery life

It does have a slightly larger battery than the Pixel 7a, but the battery is so small that the extra 100mAh is unlikely to be feasible for all Pixel users. In practice, it lasts a full day of comfortable use.

The phone also offers fast charging and wired charging, although wired charging is still quite slow at 7.5 watts, up to the top-end models which support 15+ watts.

The Pixel 8 Pro costs NOK 12,700. The Pixel 8a will save you NOK 6,000. Even with the higher price, it's still an affordable mobile.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

Top Sounds

The sound quality during calls is excellent, with the benefit of Google's Clear Calling feature. A powerful external cabin speaker means you can hear your phone ring, and the hands-free feature makes it easy to hear the other person.

The sound on the Pixel 8a is more than adequate for gaming or watching short videos without headphones, with equal amounts of gunpowder on each side for great, balanced stereo sound.

Performance from the most expensive

The performance here is stable and much better than the average cheap phone, but it is still a bit behind the best phones. Some gaming phones also focus on cooling and practicality for gaming. But that's just as well. This is one of the most affordable phones suitable for gaming.

The super-fast and bright screen, upgraded from last year's 90 Hertz to the current 120 Hertz, also helps.

You can see the performance test below:

The price and packaging aren't as explosive as last year's, but it's still a good idea to splurge on the Pixel a mobile.

CameraFinn Jarle Kvalheim / Tek.no

It's a very good phone,

In many ways, the Pixel 8a is a natural extension of both last year's 7a and this year's more expensive Pixel 8 model, and at the same time, in real-world use, it's not all that different from its peers.

The screen is a lot better than last year and the processor inside has also been upgraded. Otherwise, a lot is about the software that runs on the smartphone, where most new Pixel mobiles are getting updates so you don't need to change your smartphone for some features.

One big difference from last year is the price: this year's Pixel 8a starts at NOK 1,700, up from NOK 6,700, the standard price of the Pixel 7a. With the Pixel 7a coming out soon, it doesn't get any better.

Last year's cheaper Pixel convinced us so thoroughly that it got a rare 10/10. That's not right, not because it's worse, but because it's a little less noisy. It's not all that surprising that a phone that costs NOK 1,700 more is slightly better than its predecessor.

At the same time, there's no denying that the Pixel 8a is a very good phone and isn't prohibitively expensive.

Delete Comparison

Google Pixel 8asitatPixel a series offers maximum mobility for every penny.

More expensive than previous Pixel a models

Back to plastic and lower quality glass than top models

Wired charging speed limit (7.5 W)

Frequent updates usually mean more bugs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tek.no/test/i/wgPw01/test-av-google-pixel-8a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos