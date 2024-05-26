Why I ditched Google Translate and started using ChatGPT while traveling





If you're a frequent traveler, Google Translate will likely top the list of most useful apps on your smartphone. Communicating abroad can be difficult, especially with an unfamiliar alphabet. But while Google Translate has served us well for years, it tends to stop working at the most inopportune times. The solution? Use ChatGPT instead. It may sound clunky or unnecessary, but we're convinced the difference in translation quality makes it worth the switch from Google Translate to an AI chatbot like ChatGPT.

ChatGPT vs Google Translate: Why I'm Switching Forever

I could bore you with an academic test comparing Google Translate to ChatGPT in at least two languages ​​I know well, but instead I'll show you some real-world examples, many of which I've seen while traveling, where ChatGPT trumped Google Translate.

First, some background: Google Translate has been around longer than modern large-scale language models. It relies on vocabulary matching systems and statistical models. In recent years, it's adopted some machine learning tricks, but ChatGPT and Google's own Gemini model have far more linguistic training. Not to mention the latter is specifically tuned for conversation and can understand cultural nuances. All these differences add up to a much better experience.

Google Translate does not work reliably in all languages.

The differences between Google Translate and ChatGPT became painfully clear during my last trip to Vietnam. Vietnamese, unlike many of the world's most widely spoken languages, is a tonal language with a complex diacritic system. Getting one diacritic wrong can drastically change the meaning of a word. For example, cm chy translates as burnt rice, but cm chay translates as vegetarian rice. This is just one diacritic missing, and it happens all the time when trying to translate the world around you using a typical smartphone camera.

As a result, Google Translate would always translate restaurant menus incorrectly, which was frustrating. I eventually decided to switch to ChatGPT, and was surprised by the results. Take a look for yourself in the following example, where I sent a restaurant menu to both Google Translate and ChatGPT:

Google Translate Chat GPT

Sure, Google Translate translates many menu items correctly, but it doesn't understand nuance or context, so it doesn't know if it's translating a novel or a restaurant menu. That means it has trouble with some items, resulting in poor translations like chemical beans. ChatGPT, on the other hand, can identify the restaurant setting from the image or specify it in a follow-up message. This is invaluable because it can prevent obvious mistranslations like dandruff from appearing (yes, that happened to me too). And as you can see in the screenshot above, ChatGPT handled the menu flawlessly with no issues.

The choice of which tool to prefer is not just based on Vietnamese. I have used ChatGPT in Japan with great success. Google Translate is certainly much better for Japanese in general, but it still doesn't fare as well on packaged goods and other labels. ChatGPT goes one step beyond being just a translation tool in these cases.

Google Translate Chat GPT

Do I need to pay for ChatGPT's superior translations?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Please note that you do not need a paid version of ChatGPT to use the translation feature. The new GPT-4o model is now available to everyone without purchasing a monthly subscription to ChatGPT Plus. The new model not only allows you to upload images, but also provides higher quality responses that naturally extend to foreign language translations.

We also enjoyed ChatGPT's voice conversation mode, which is also available for free in its basic form, but GPT-4o's faster and more emotive voice chat mode is only available with a ChatGPT Plus subscription.

I used the voice mode to translate foreign words by voice or to get pronunciation advice. ChatGPT can speak dozens of languages, making it a very useful tool for language learning. To use it, just download the ChatGPT app on Android or iOS and tap the headphone icon after logging in.

Of course, it doesn't matter whether you use Google Translate or ChatGPT for quick one-liners: if you need to ask for directions or translate commonly spoken languages ​​like English and French, Google Translate will likely suffice, but for more exotic languages, especially those with different alphabets, ChatGPT is your best bet.

Google Translate vs ChatGPT: Where the Traditional Method Still Wins

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Unfortunately, even the best translation system in the world won't work without an internet connection. As you may already know, ChatGPT doesn't work offline, nor can you download language packs for translations like you can with the Google Translate app. Modern AI chatbots require a lot of computing power, and smartphones, at least for now, aren't capable of generating responses on-device.

Luckily, eSIM phones and plans have gotten incredibly cheap over the last few years. You can now easily connect in most foreign countries for just a few dollars, and for longer stays you can often buy a physical SIM card for even less, which will give you enough data to chat on ChatGPT and send images for translation.

On the rare occasion that I lose connection completely, I just have to resort to Google Translate. Since this is rare in major tourist areas and I'm not the kind of person who hikes through foreign wilderness, most of the time ChatGPT is worth using.

The only downside to using ChatGPT instead of Google Translate is that the AI ​​chatbot is not as fast as traditional machine translation, especially when sending images, since multimodal AI is a relatively new technology. Still, it's amazing how well modern AI technology can work, and I'm not going to complain when the end result is this good.

