Has the MH370 mystery been solved? What's the truth behind experts' claims that they used Google Maps to pinpoint the plane's location in the jungle?





One expert has made the bizarre claim that he has solved the mystery surrounding Flight MH370 – he even said he “found” the plane deep in the Cambodian jungle using Google Maps.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 mysteriously disappeared from radar screens while flying over the South China Sea, resulting in one of Malaysia's worst aviation disasters and one of the most intriguing mysteries of modern times. The plane was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and had 227 passengers and 12 crew on board, all of whom are presumed dead.

On Saturday (May 25), British tabloids republished articles based on comments supposedly made by expert Ian Wilson in 2018. Wilson claimed to have spotted the plane while scanning satellite imagery in Google Maps. The Daily Mirror, Daily Star and Daily Record again published Wilson's comments, which became one of the top searches on Google. But is Wilson's claim true?

A British-based expert claims to have found the remains of the missing Malaysian Airlines plane scattered in the Cambodian jungle. The expert is quoted as saying, “The distance measured from the Google sighting is about 69 metres, but there appears to be a gap between the tail and rear of the plane. It's a little bit larger, but that's probably what's causing it.”

Wilson added, “I was there [Google Earth]A few hours here, a few hours there. All together, we spent hours trying to find where the plane could have gone down. And finally, as you can see, we found where the plane went down. It's literally the greenest, darkest place you can see.”

What is the truth?

Wilson's claims are not backed up by any official statements. In fact, Newsweek reported last September that Maxar Technologies was able to confirm the plane's location and presence in imagery produced for the platform. The publication also noted that the plane was visible in imagery from January 1, 2004, more than a decade before Flight MH370 went missing.

Previous reports have suggested some wreckage washed up on an island in the Indian Ocean, but authorities have not found any other traces of the wreckage, and no one knows exactly what happened to the plane, but there are numerous conspiracy theories.

Earlier this March, Texas-based Ocean Infinity announced a proposal to conduct a new search in the southern Indian Ocean, where the plane is believed to have crashed.

The company has already submitted a proposal to the Malaysian government, proposing a “no-treat, no-pay” approach for further investigations: if the company gets positive results, clients will have to pay a fee for its services, according to reports.

