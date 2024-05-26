Chrome for iPhone now lets you customize the menu bar and carousel





Chrome for iPhone and iPad now lets you customize the menu bar, making it a much more user-friendly experience.

This is the menu that slides up when you tap the three-dot overflow menu on the right. It has a carousel and a list of different actions. Scroll down and you'll find a new “Customize Menu” button.

Previously, the top carousel would “Show most used items first”. Personally, I found this constant shuffling annoying and bad for muscle memory. Now you can turn off the “Smart Sort Menu Bar”.

Aside from settings and site information, you can remove everything else from the carousel, including bookmarks, downloads, history, password manager (there's a home screen widget that you can tap to open the keyboard and search for saved credentials), reading list, recent tabs, price tracking, and what's new.

Meanwhile, you can reorder or uncheck the action list.

Follow Add to Bookmarks Add to Reading List Clear browsing data Request a translation Desktop site Find in page… Zoom text…

This option works best on Chrome for Android, where the overflow menu (on the Pixel 8) spans the full height of the screen, but still requires scrolling. (An option to move the address bar to the bottom would also be nice.)

You'll see this option to customize the menu bar in Chrome 125 for iPhone and iPad.

