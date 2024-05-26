



In Google's AI brief, glue is the ingredient in pizza.

Rocks are edible.

Smoking during pregnancy is considered healthy.

If you've spent any time on social media in the past few days, you may have seen the buzz about wildly inaccurate results that appear to be coming from Google's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search tool. The Verge reported on Sunday (May 26) that these results are now disappearing as the tech giant scrambles to fix the issue.

A Google spokesperson told the news outlet that the company was taking swift action to remove certain summary queries.

Many of the examples we've seen are unusual queries, and we've also seen examples that have been doctored or are impossible to reproduce, Google's Megan Farnsworth said in an email to The Verge.

As the report points out, this is an unusual situation: Google has been testing Overviews since May of last year, and CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has processed more than 1 billion queries in the past year.

At the same time, The Verge added that Pichai also said that advances in hardware, engineering and technology have helped Google reduce the cost of providing AI answers by 80% in the same period.

The report argued that this kind of optimization may have been done too early, before the technology was ready.

A company that was once known for being cutting-edge and shipping high-quality products is now known for making low-quality products that become memes, an AI founder who asked to remain anonymous told The Verge.

Google introduced its AI Summary feature earlier this month, and these summaries are now appearing more frequently at the top of search results, often replacing traditional website links.

The change is intended to give users faster access to information, but it could also transform the way businesses approach search engine optimization (SEO) and online advertising, PYMNTS wrote, noting that Google expects the new feature to be part of the search experience for about 1 billion users worldwide by the end of the year.

As Google adds more AI-generated content to its search results, businesses may need to adjust their online strategies to stay visible and reach their target audiences, the report noted.

David Nicholson, chief research officer at consulting firm Futurum Group, told PYMNTS that every company wants to move up the customer journey. Gemini makes it easier for Google to bring online shoppers into its closed marketplace ecosystem. Gemini has the potential to mirror the Amazon effect, which is making commerce more centralized.

