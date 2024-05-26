LLMs just don't get it: CEO of Facebook parent company Metas AI explains why AI will never achieve human-like intelligence





Yann LeCun, chief of Metas AI, said that AI chatbots like ChatGPT will never be able to reach human-level intelligence because they are by definition incapable of reasoning. His remarks come at a time when tech giants such as Google and OpenAI are investing heavily in AI development with the aim of eventually achieving AGI, a term that describes AI models with intelligence at least as good as humans. LeCun said that companies should not rely on current LLMs to reach human-level intelligence because these models require proper training data to correctly answer human prompts, meaning they are inherently unsafe. Current LLMs do not understand the physical world, have no persistent memory, cannot reason according to any reasonable definition of the term, and cannot plan hierarchically, LeCun told the Financial Times.

A new generation of AI systems may produce human-like intelligence

But he said a whole new generation of AI systems could power machines with human-level intelligence, noting that this vision could take about 10 years to come to fruition. LeCun and a team of about 500 people at Meta's Basic AI Lab are working on developing a new generation of AI systems based on an approach called “world modeling.” Previously, Meta's chief scientist said that current AI models cannot be trained like humans, and that it is insufficient to compare AI models with animals. Animals and humans get smarter very quickly with much less training data than current AI systems. Current LLMs are trained on texts that take humans 20,000 years to read, LeCun said. Humans get much smarter than that with relatively little training data. Corvids, parrots, dogs, and even octopuses get smarter very quickly with just 2 billion neurons and trillions of parameters, he added.

