Musk's xAI aims to launch a supercomputer by 2025

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI wants to build its own supercomputer.

The tech billionaire is aiming to launch the next version of xAI's chatbot, Grok, as early as next year, The Information reported on Saturday, May 26, citing an investor presentation.

Musk has said publicly that xAI will need up to 100,000 specialized semiconductors to train and run the next version of Grok, necessitating a huge computer factory to house those chips.

The device will be connected to Nvidia's flagship H100 graphics processing unit (GPU), making it at least four times the size of the largest GPU cluster currently in operation, according to The Information. The report also said that xAI may partner with Oracle on the supercomputer project.

The news comes days after reports that xAI had secured new backing, bringing it closer to $6 billion in a funding round that would value the company at $18 billion.

Musk told investors that by leveraging data, technology and businesses from his other companies, including Twitter/X, Tesla and Starlink, xAI can compete with companies like OpenAI, Antropic and Google.

xAI debuted Grokin last November, a ChatGPT-like AI assistant that boasts a staggering 314 billion parameters. (For comparison, OpenAI's GPT-3 model had 175 billion parameters.)

In March, xAI announced it would open source Grok, a move some say could democratize AI technology and lead to innovation in commercial applications.

The open-source model could increase competition and reduce costs for companies looking to use AI in their operations, Richard Gardner, CEO of technology consultancy Modulus, said in an interview with PYMNTS. As the underlying models become more accessible, the competition could shift to the quality of the data used for training and the expertise to apply those models to solve specific business problems.

He added that open-source AI allows for faster innovation and greater transparency than proprietary models developed by large tech companies.

Gardner said open source supports free speech and reduces the chance of censorship by large tech companies, and also makes AI more accessible to smaller companies and startups that don't have the resources to build models from scratch.

Other big tech developments Musk has promised for the coming months include plans to turn X into a payments super app by the end of the year and Tesla's robotaxis, which he said in April would be unveiled in August.

