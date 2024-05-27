



Google's new “AI Overview” tool provided a series of false answers, some of which were ridiculous, leading many experts to express concern about certain risks, including health problems.

Previously, if you asked Google whether cats had been to the moon, it would give you a ranked list of websites so you could find the answer yourself.

Now, artificial intelligence generates instant answers that may or may not be correct.

“Indeed, astronauts met, played with and cared for cats on the Moon,” Google's new and improved search engine said in response to a question from an Associated Press reporter.

He added, “For example, Neil Armstrong said, 'That's one small step for man, one small step for cat.' Buzz Aldrin also deployed a cat on the Apollo 11 mission.”

None of these are true. Similar inaccuracies, some amusing and some harmful, have been shared on social media since Google introduced AI Overview, a revamped Google search page that now frequently displays summaries at the top of search results.

The new feature has alarmed experts, who warn it could perpetuate prejudice and misinformation, and put people seeking help in emergencies at risk.

When Melanie Mitchell, an AI researcher at the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico, asked Google how many Muslims have served as US presidents, Google confidently replied with a long-debunked conspiracy theory: “The US has had one Muslim president, Barack Hussein Obama.

Mitchell said the summary cites academic chapters written by historians to support its claims, but the chapters don't make false claims, they just refer to flawed theories.

“Google's AI system is not smart enough to determine that this quote does not in fact support the claim,” Mitchell said in an email to The Associated Press. “Given its poor reliability, I believe this AI summary feature is highly irresponsible and should be taken offline.”

“We are acting swiftly to fix errors, like the Obama misrepresentation, that violate our content policies, and will use this to roll out broader improvements that have already been rolled out,” Google said in a statement on Friday.

But for the most part, Google claims that the system works as expected, thanks to extensive testing before rollout.

“The majority of AI summaries provide high-quality information with links to explore further on the web,” Google said in a statement. “Many of the examples we saw were unusual queries, and we also saw examples that were doctored or impossible to reproduce.”

Errors made by AI language models are difficult to reproduce because they are random in nature. AI language models work by predicting which words will best answer a question, based on the data they were trained on. AI language models are prone to creating a widely studied problem known as hallucinations.

The Associated Press tested Google's AI capabilities with a few questions and provided some of the answers to experts. When asked what to do if bitten by a snake, Google gave an “amazingly thorough” response, said Robert Espinoza, a biology professor at California State University, Northridge, and president of the American Society of Ichthyology and Herpetology.

But the problem is that when people bring urgent questions to Google, the answers the company provides can contain easily obscure errors.

Urgent concerns

“The more stressed or rushed or impatient you are, the more likely you are to accept the first answer that comes to you,” says Emily M. Bender, a professor of linguistics and director of the Institute for Computational Linguistics at the University of Washington, “and in some cases, that can be life-threatening.”

Bender's concerns don't end there; she's been warning Google about them for years. When Google researchers published a paper in 2021 called “Rethinking Search,” proposing to use AI language models as “domain experts that can answer questions authoritatively, as is done today,” Bender and her colleague Chirag Shah countered with a paper explaining why that's a bad idea.

They warned that such AI systems could perpetuate racism and sexism found in the vast amounts of documented data used to train them.

“The problem with all this misinformation is that we're all immersed in it,” Bender said, “so it makes it more likely that people will have their biases confirmed. And it makes it harder for people to identify the misinformation that confirms their biases.”

The other, more serious concern was that ceding information search to chatbots would diminish the serendipity of human knowledge-seeking, literacy in what we encounter online, and the value of connecting in online forums with others experiencing the same things.

These forums and other websites are counting on Google to guide them, but Google's new AI Overviews threaten to disrupt the flow of money-making internet traffic.

Google's rivals are also closely watching the response: The search giant has been under pressure for more than a year to offer more AI capabilities as it competes with startups such as ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Perplexity AI, which is trying to challenge Google with its own AI question-and-answer app.

“This seems like something Google rushed into,” Perplexity's chief operating officer, Dmitry Shevelenko, said. “There are too many self-defeating mistakes in terms of quality.”

Daily Saba Newsletter

Stay up to date on what's happening in Turkey, the region, and the world.

sign up

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/business/tech/wrong-responses-of-googles-new-ai-tool-leave-experts-worried The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos