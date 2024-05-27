Mondelez says baked goods will play key role in driving Asia Pacific snacks market





The company recently opened a new regional biscuit and baked goods lab and innovation kitchen in Singapore, aimed at driving innovation in bakery products for the Southeast Asian, Australian, New Zealand and Japanese markets.

“Bakery is such an important category in the region that we decided to invest US$5 million to establish our new facility in Singapore,” Marco Michelsen, Mondelez's vice president of research and development AMEA and biscuits category leader, told FoodNavigator-Asia at the launch event.

We want to focus specifically on innovation in biscuits and baked goods in the region by getting closer to consumers and understanding the struggles and compromises they have to make when choosing a snack.

Bakery products are very important and relevant here as there is a strong demand for snacks that are baked instead of fried and the correlation to making healthier snacks has many companies looking to branch out into this sector.

The key here is to offer consumers across all market channels a wide variety and a specific mix of tasty, nutritious options at a specific price point – a key strategy to ensure availability and affordability, as this is the only way to ensure consumers eat healthy snacks.

The facility consists of multiple labs, each with different specialties, including a product localization lab and an innovation kitchen with an on-site chef.

The importance of snacking in Asian markets, particularly Southeast Asia, should not be forgotten, with 50% of consumers expected to be Gen Z and Gen Alpha by 2030, he added.

Many of them will move to cities. [and take on busier lifestyles]This means there will be an increasing need for products that prioritize convenience. [which is where snacking comes into play] – And many of these consumers are overly concerned with health and sustainability, so you need to keep that in mind too.

Combining art and science

A key theme of the facility innovation strategy is the blending of art and science for fusion bakery development, highlighting the need for both in bakery innovation to remain relevant for consumers.

The art of innovation is in the hands of Mondelez's in-house chefs, who create fusion baked goods that combine traditional flavours with more contemporary snack formats, from rendang croissants to pandan financiers.

The science, meanwhile, comes from the range of bakery techniques and equipment available at the new facility, from rotary moulding machines for developing speciality cookies that require highly detailed patterns, like Oreos, to lamination technology, which compresses multiple layers to make thin biscuits like Ritz and Jacobs.

Availability of all this [components that can fuse art and science] “This is crucial to enable innovation in bakery products that are more local and affordable and applicable to more consumers in this market,” Michelsen said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodnavigator-asia.com/Article/2024/05/27/mondelez-on-how-baked-goods-are-set-to-play-key-role-in-driving-foward-apac-snacking-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos