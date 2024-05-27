Japan's university reforms offer valuable lessons – Opinion





Guests at the 9th Japan-China Educational Exchange and Cooperation Conference pose for a group photo after the conference kicked off in Tokyo on Tuesday. Courtesy of China Daily

Japan's experience with institutional reforms aimed at promoting innovation offers valuable insights for China. Before the corporatization of national universities in 2004, Japanese universities played an important role in basic scientific research. However, commercialization of research findings was insufficient. The 2004 reform allowed national universities to operate independently from the government on issues such as patent applications and commercialization of research. This autonomy significantly changed the behavior of universities, allowing them to become more proactive in technology transfer and commercialization efforts.

The corporatization of national universities was a landmark reform in Japan's higher education system. Prior to the reform, national universities were directly controlled by the government, limiting their ability to make independent decisions about resource allocation, research priorities, and commercialization. Corporatization gave universities greater autonomy, enabling them to establish independent management and financial operations. This autonomy was essential for universities to become more entrepreneurial and pursue research, especially innovation and its commercialization.

A key strategy in managing the dual goals of research and commercialization, often referred to as “chasing two rabbits at once,” was the division of labor within universities. Each national university established a dedicated department to facilitate the commercialization of research. This department was staffed by people with experience in industrial innovation while working in private companies. These experts worked with university faculty to help commercialize research findings.

By separating the commercialization process from academic research, universities can allow researchers to focus on scientific research while commercialization experts handle patent applications and implement market strategies. This approach has alleviated concerns that academic research and the quality of research would be compromised by commercialization efforts.

Empirical analysis conducted by our team shows that commercialization activities at Japanese universities have become more active since the 2004 reform. Now, 20 years after the start of the reform, not only has the commercialization of research findings become more active, but technology commercialization has also increased significantly, as evidenced by the rapid increase in university patents and startups.

Importantly, this increased commercialization has not come at the expense of academic quality: striking a balance between fundamental research and commercialization efforts shows that they can mutually reinforce each other and achieve both goals.

When universities obtain patents, they generally open up their technologies and encourage further collaboration between universities and industry. This openness has been particularly beneficial for companies that had no experience of collaborating with universities prior to the 2004 reform of national universities.

In the early 2000s, facing stiff competition from neighboring countries such as South Korea and China, Japanese companies reviewed and adjusted their R&D strategies. Specifically, Japanese high-tech companies, including those in the electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors, abandoned the in-house development model of new products and sought an open innovation model, including active external collaboration with universities.

The result is expanded collaboration and a stronger innovation ecosystem. Public access to patent documents helps understand the commercial potential of university research, facilitating research collaboration and technology licensing between companies and universities.

Japan's experience with institutional reform and commercialization policies will provide valuable insights as China navigates the complexities of its economic transformation. In the context of China's economic development, productivity-led growth has emerged as a key factor for sustaining and enhancing the country's GDP growth. This need is accentuated by the expected decline in factor inputs, especially capital and labor.

China's real estate market has suffered a significant downturn, reducing the potential for capital input as an engine of growth. At the same time, China's declining population is leading to a decline in the working-age population, further constraining labor input. The future trajectory of China's GDP growth therefore depends increasingly on improving total factor productivity, particularly through innovation. Increasing international competition and the escalating high-tech trade war waged by the United States highlight the critical role that science-based innovation has in securing China's economic future.

In China, patents have often been used to obtain government R&D subsidies and as a performance indicator in universities, rather than for technology promotion. However, there has been a recent policy shift to prioritise quality over quantity of patents, which is the right way to foster meaningful innovation. To make the most of this shift, it is crucial to recognise that effective patent commercialisation requires proper technology management skills, such as identifying licensees and understanding global technology and market trends.

Japan has many experts with these skills, especially in high-tech companies, but many Chinese companies lack such expertise, making talent development essential to turn scientific discoveries at universities into the foundation for transformative innovation.

By investing in developing these skills, China can increase the effectiveness of university patents and foster a more vibrant and impactful innovation ecosystem. Through targeted training programs and integrating experienced industry professionals into university commercialization departments, China can ensure that scientific advances translate into economic and technological benefits.

The author is a professor at the Graduate School of Engineering, University of Tokyo. The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

If you have specific expertise or would like to share your opinions on our articles, please send your writing to [email protected] and [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/27/WS6653c7b6a31082fc043c931d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos