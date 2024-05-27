Gen Z is deleting dating apps. Here's what Utah-based app Mutual is trying





LEHI: Believe it or not, Gen Z is tired of scrolling, especially when it comes to dating apps.

Recent reports suggest that online dating is declining in popularity among people in their 20s, who prefer to meet potential romantic partners in person.

There are many reasons why users burn out, including safety concerns, misleading profiles, and ghosting.

And Gen Z seems especially new to dating apps and dating in general: Dating app Hinge recently released a survey of its Gen Z users that found that nearly half have little to no dating experience, and they are 47% more likely than millennial users to say the pandemic has made them anxious about talking to new people.

This social anxiety is compounded by the popular belief among Gen Z that there is only one soul mate. Put these statistics in the context of a burgeoning epidemic of loneliness and you'll find we're suffering from a serious case of dating app fatigue.

Mutual, a Utah-based dating app, is trying to make the online experience more positive for its Gen Z users.

“Burnout is a problem that's not just with dating apps, but with all dating apps,” Mutual president Michael Patterson said. “People are spending too much time on their phones.”

Patterson said people are exhausted by social media, the overwhelming amount of information available online and not enough time to spend outside. Add dating apps to the digital mix and users' fatigue is bound to become palpable.

“Gen Z needs a more efficient solution,” said Patterson, who, in his view, will lose its way if it forgets that apps are meant to be an asset, not a time sink.

Swiping through profiles on dating apps can be time-consuming, especially when every profile feels like a puzzle that you have to decipher.

To simplify the swiping experience, Mutual is requiring all users to be authenticated to alleviate security concerns. The company has also redesigned profiles to add features such as “shared traits” and ask users to enter a bit more personal information.

Patterson said that when thinking about burnout, it's also important to remember that dating is cyclical for most people. It's common for users to be active on Mutual for a month or two and then take a break for a while, whether that's because they start dating someone or they just want a break. Over the course of a few years, many users will return to the app multiple times with short periods of activity.

That's what happened to Chloe Tolson, who first used Mutual for a few months during her freshman year of college. She took a break for a few years, then re-downloaded the app in 2023. It only took her three weeks of swiping before she met her now-husband.

“Without any prejudice, I think dating apps can definitely be a good way to meet people,” she says. “They don't necessarily lead to long-term relationships, but I feel very lucky that it did for me.”

For others, dating apps can be an exhausting tightrope walk: “It took so much energy and time to keep up,” says Mutual user Robin Watson.

Watson didn't like the snap judgment of swiping, which she says was often wrong and led to her ending up dating someone who just wasn't her type. “There were a lot of first dates,” she says.

In response to requests from users like Watson, Mutual is introducing a new speed-dating feature that shortens the “sometimes exhausting experience” of waiting for a match or a response, Patterson said. Users have the option to participate in 15-minute online sessions in which they can message each other for five minutes with people they're interested in.

“At the end, you can decide whether you want to continue talking to that person or move on,” Patterson said.

Ultimately, Mutual's greatest strength is perhaps its niche demographic: members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For some users, the app is the only place they can meet like-minded people, burnout or not.

