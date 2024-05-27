The Pixel 9 isn't here yet, but this key detail reveals something about the Pixel 10





What you need to know: The Google Pixel 10 series may be powered by Tensor chips made by TSMC instead of Samsung. New database information obtained by Android Authority seems to confirm the manufacturer of the Tensor G5 (codenamed Laguna) chipset. Additionally, the Pixel 10 series may finally come with 16GB of RAM.

While the Pixel 9 is Google's next highly anticipated series, new information has already revealed some interesting details about the successor Pixel 10 series, specifically the chipsets that will power these models.

It was rumored that Google would likely use its in-house developed Tensor G5 chip in its Pixel 10 series phones, but new findings from Android Authority suggest that the upcoming Tensor G5 chip will be manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung.

(Image courtesy of Android Authority)

The publication has obtained a public trade database that adds evidence to the long-anticipated rumors, listing the companies that ordered the items (Google (shipping source) and Tessolve Semiconductor (recipient)) and revealing further details in the product descriptions.

The description categorized in the publication lists the Google part number, the code name of the chip “Laguna (LGA)”, the type of item, the packaging type, the manufacturer, and the number of tests the mentioned chipset has passed. TSMC is clearly mentioned as the manufacturer, and the packaging technology is InFO POP, which is believed to be related only to TSMC.

(Image courtesy of Android Authority)

As pointed out in the Android Authority report, other parameters mentioned indicate that Google is still testing the new chip, which is expected to be at least 16 months away from its official release, to coincide with the Pixel 10 series lineup. The database further mentions a RAM capacity of 16GB, which is an interesting detail to look forward to as it is a significant increase from the RAM capacity of the current model.

For the uninitiated, the current Tensor chips, including the Tensor G4 that will be featured in the Pixel 9 series, have been jointly developed by Google and Samsung since the first Tensor chip in 2021.

Parting ways with Samsung suggests that Google has more control over its Tensor chips, similar to what Apple does with its A-series and M-series chips. It also means that the existing thermal issues with Tensor-equipped Pixel chips may finally be resolved, improving overall performance, though we'll have to wait to see these chips in action to determine the improvements.

