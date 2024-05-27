Should Google continue making the Pixel A series of smartphones?





While Google's AI projects were taking the air, it's hard to forget that new Pixel hardware was announced to coincide with this year's I/O. Though it didn't make an appearance on stage, the Pixel 8a hit stores perfectly timed to coincide with the Project Astra discussion, offering Google's latest (and likely upcoming) AI tools at the lowest price ever. While reviews of the Pixel 8a have been very positive, including my own, it seems to have sparked a broader discussion about Google's smartphone lineup and whether the A-series lineup should continue beyond this year.

Related: Google Pixel 8a review: A great phone, but we're not sure if you should buy it Google's hardware lineup is in a difficult spot, and the Pixel 8a only makes things more confusing

This is a conversation that started shortly after this year's mid-range Pixel was officially announced, thanks in part to the ongoing discounts on the standard Pixel 8 that didn't end before the announcement. With the $500 Pixel 8a on preorder next to the $550 Pixel 8 for the first few hours, it was hard to find a reason for buyers to choose the cheaper model. MKBHD reiterates this very point in their impressions, which were already illustrated even after Google ended its Pixel promotions in retail stores: you can still get a high-end Pixel with a little patience.

With full reviews now available over the past two weeks, most Pixel 8a users have come to a similar conclusion: it's certainly a great phone to buy for $500, and will no doubt be even cheaper in a few months, but what's the point when the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are consistently discounted by hundreds of dollars? This goes double if you're buying your next phone from a carrier, where carrier trade-in promotions often make all three of Google's current phones essentially free when split into 36 monthly payments.

If rumors are to be believed, this all comes as Google prepares for a busy hardware-focused fall. The Pixel 9 will likely be released in three models (four if the Fold successor is rebranded), splitting the cost of the company's hardware in an entirely new way. It begs the question: will future A-series devices be necessary over the next few years, or will a combination of continued discounts and older hardware sticking around for longer generations usurp their place?

Related Google Pixel 9: News, Leaks, Rumored Price, Release Date The Pixel 9 series is supposed to be Google's biggest mobile shakeup since Tensor. Here's what to expect.

Personally, I think Google's Pixel lineup is a bit too busy, and if the A-series survives, I think it's best to bring it back to the sub-$400 price point, even if it means relying on older Tensor processors instead of the current flagship SoC. That way, future discounts on higher-end models won't disrupt it, and instead those flagships will exist at their own price point, with the A-series hardware at a similar price point to the iPhone SE.

I don't think this would be particularly difficult to pull off: Just sell the Pixel 8a for longer than the usual 12 months and permanently drop the price to $400 (or less) sometime in 2025. Google may eventually have to skip a model number to accommodate a refreshed A-series model in the lineup, but this would be far from the most confusing aspect of the company's hardware lineup. With a promise of seven years of OS upgrades, the Pixel 8a's software policy isn't in danger of expiring even in a few years' time.

Related: Hey Google, why should you buy the Pixel 8a? The Pixel 8 is constantly discounted to a similar price

But I'm interested to see what AP readers think. Despite my reservations about who should buy it, the Pixel 8a is a really good phone and I'm very attracted to both its color choices and its matte plastic back. Do you think the A-series hardware should remain, or do you think Google should keep the older phones in its lineup longer and focus on other areas?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/weekend-poll-should-google-continue-making-pixel-a-series-phones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos