It doesn't look good! Are Google and Samsung deliberately making their new phones look old in order to sell more flagship products?





Design is arguably the most subjective aspect of a smartphone, so it's no wonder that I often speak about it in my opinion pieces.

One aspect of smartphone design that resonates with most people is the bezels on the screen. The general consensus when it comes to bezels on phone displays is that the thinner the better. And that's it.

A less common opinion, however, is that more emphasis should be placed on symmetrical display borders, although not all mobile phone manufacturers share either of these two views.

Take Samsung and Google, for example. Two of the world's most influential phone makers haven't shied away from turning back the clock, making their new Galaxy A55 and Pixel 8a phones look older than their 2019-2021 counterparts, the Galaxy A51 and Pixel 5a.

I know inflation is high, but I just can't imagine it impacting smartphone bezel area, which is why I feel obligated to push Samsung and Google to the edge. Pixel 8a vs Pixel 5a, Galaxy A55 vs Galaxy A51: Google and Samsung's 2024 mid-range phones will look older than their 2019-2021 counterparts.

Samsung and Google seem to keep downgrading the design of their mid-range phones in order to make their flagship products look better.

First, this isn't the first time Samsung and Google have intentionally taken a step back with their phone designs, having done the same with the Galaxy A54 and Pixel 7a last year.

What's surprising is that the Galaxy A55s design hasn't changed this year, while the Pixel 8a has thicker display bezels than its predecessor — at least, that's how it appears thanks to the 8a's new curved design.

I used to be skeptical, but now I'm almost convinced that Samsung and Google are making their phones look wider with wider borders to make them look older and less premium (than their flagship models).

In fact, I'd go a step further and say that the screen borders on Samsung and Google's mid-range phones are intentionally made to look asymmetrical.

The worst combination? The Pixel 8as's display has thick, asymmetrical bezels.

If Samsung and Google couldn't make the bottom bezel as thin as the sides and top borders, they certainly could have chosen to make all four borders the same size, even if it meant they would have had to be as thick as the (thicker) bottom bezel.

This may just be me, but I find asymmetrical borders to be much less appealing than thicker borders in general, which isn't surprising since we (humans) are hardwired to seek symmetry in things and other people.

Take phones like the 2019 iPhone 11 and the 2022 Nothing Phone 1 for example. Both have relatively thick display borders, but both Apple and Nothing strive to make the edges of their phones symmetrical. In fact, that's been the case from the original iPhone and Nothing Phone to the latest models.

Unlike Apple and Nothing, Samsung and Google don't seem to be very familiar with consistency. At least, it's not that important to them.

The thick display bezels make the Samsung and Google phones look older, but that's not a reason to avoid buying the Pixel 8a. Still, it's not a good look.

Bare Phone 1 (left), iPhone 11 (right). A symmetrical display border makes a bigger difference than a thin display border.

After all, thick display bezels may make Samsung and Google phones look dated, but should that stop you from buying the Pixel 8a? Not at all.

Still, I'd recommend the Pixel 8a to just about anyone looking for a great value smartphone that does literally everything Google's $1,000 flagship does, but for half the price.

Sure, the Pixel 8a has the thickest display bezels on a $500 phone in years (though the $200 Xiaomi phone looks much more modern), but the Pixel 8a offers so much value that I'm happy to ignore the bezels.

That said, what bothers me is the fact that major companies like Google and (especially) Samsung are trying to make their mid-range smartphones of 2024 look less modern than smartphones from 4 or 5 years ago in order to make their flagship products stand out (and sell more).

I get it, that's the golden rule of upselling, but it's not a pretty look, either literally or figuratively.

In fact, I recently argued that the new Sony Xperia 1 VI flagship looks just as good, if not better, than any other modern smartphone. The phone has old-fashioned top and bottom borders, but they're symmetrical, offering a completely uninterrupted display that feels fresh in 2024.

Guys, maybe our protest should start with buying a Sony phone! Actually, I won't do that, but you definitely should!

