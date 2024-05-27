How a Google Product Manager Selects Mentors Through Cold Messaging





This essay is based on a conversation with Sonakshi Pandey, a cloud computing product manager at Google in Seattle. It has been edited for length and clarity. Business Insider has verified her work history.

Three years into my career as a software engineer, I realized I wanted to challenge myself.

I loved coding, but I wanted a job that didn't tie me to a desk job and would allow me to meet people and speak in public, which I was nervous about because I've always been an introvert.

I realized a solutions architecture role would be a good entry point, so I interviewed from my then-employee at Amazon.com to Amazon Web Services.

I got the role and had the opportunity to speak at client meetings.

However, my first few presentations went extremely poorly: I struggled with confidence, imposter syndrome, and memorizing the script.

It took many hours of practicing presentations and guidance from various mentors to become comfortable speaking at meetings and technical conferences.

Now I am very selective about who I mentor. Here's why and how I choose them:

Being a mentor is beneficial to me

I mentor interns at Google, as well as people at various career stages who reach out to me on LinkedIn and other social media, and I also begin an advisory role at the University of Washington this summer.

It's a mutually beneficial relationship and I've found that I get a lot out of talking to them.

Having mentors with backgrounds in data analytics, solution architecture, and people management exposed me to a world of technology that I knew very little about.

Seeing my mentors succeed not only makes me feel more confident in the impact I can make, but it also reignites my passion for my field.

I have been a mentor for about four years now, and most mentorship relationships also lead to professional connections and are great opportunities for collaboration and support.

What I look for in a mentor

With nearly a decade of experience working for a large technology company, I get a lot of inquiries on social media and email.

When I first started my tech-related Instagram and YouTube accounts, I was happy to help everyone who reached out to me and asked for my time.

I quickly realized I needed a way to screen my mentors because not everyone reciprocated or acknowledged the effort I put in to support them, so I became very protective of myself and the time I put into mentorship.

What I look for in cold reach

I believe the best reach-outs are ones that demonstrate research and effort.

I always appreciate when people write to me to tell me what they learned from my content, how it helped them, or just to give feedback on my posts. Engaging with me to ask for elaboration or questions about the topics I mentioned is also a great way to build connections.

One of the people I reached out to introduced themselves to me saying that after watching my video, they wanted help getting a free certification and using it to land a full-time job, and that made an impact on me.

I think this is a great way to build a two-way relationship rather than just introducing yourself and asking for 15 minutes of their time.

A polite email also seems more thoughtful than an Instagram direct message or a LinkedIn connection request, and because it's hassle-free, you'll naturally get more of those emails.

Very few people go to the trouble of visiting my “About” page on YouTube and finding my email address.

Building long-term relationships

I look for proactive, self-starting individuals, and I love it when my mentors set ambitious goals and are looking for the resources to achieve them. They come to meetings with thoughtful questions and a desire to learn from my personal story.

My long-term mentors are people who handle setbacks with optimism, and they are honest with me and with themselves.

She advises potential mentors to seek out people who share similar characteristics: The best mentors are self-starters who come to meetings prepared and eager to give back.

