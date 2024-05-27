Samsung's 2024 AI-powered TV and Soundbar Lineup Impresses Reviewers – Samsung Global Newsroom





Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED and Audio Lineups Gain Early Praise from Expert Reviews

Samsung Electronics recently unveiled its new 2024 TV lineup, equipped with cutting-edge AI technology to deliver stunning visuals and redefine home entertainment. Reviewers around the world have had the opportunity to be among the first to try out Samsung's latest products, and it's clear that the 2024 lineup is generating excitement among industry experts.

Samsung's 2024 TV and audio lineup continues to push the boundaries, offering cutting-edge features and innovations that promise an unparalleled viewing experience. Below are some key highlights from our initial review.

Enhance your viewing experience with NQ8 AI Gen3 processor

Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED 8K delivers lifelike picture quality with a complete package that includes improved 8K upscaling with AI. This year, Samsung unveiled its latest and most innovative processor, the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. Now featured in the 2024 Neo QLED 8K QN900D, this processor optimizes both image and sound, delivering the ultimate 8K experience with a neural processing unit that is twice as fast as the previous generation. With eight times more neural networks, consumers can experience a level of detail and clarity close to native 8K content, no matter what they watch.

Media outlets like Expert Reviews have praised the QN900D's processing power, stating, “The new NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor leverages 512 neural networks to deliver unprecedented levels of image processing power.” The outlet also highlighted the 8K AI upscaling feature, saying, “This AI-enhanced powerhouse brings out incredible levels of detail regardless of native resolution and flawlessly upscales anything below 8K to deliver exquisitely rendered images free of banding and compression artifacts.”

Trusted Reviews also praised the Neo QLED 8K QN900D's upscaling capabilities, saying, “It's amazing the amount of detail the upscaler can add to the already detailed parts of a 4K image, making 4K truly 8K before your eyes.” The review also states, “Its dazzling brightness, incredible LCD contrast, rich colors and groundbreaking upscaling processing prove that you don't need 8K content to enjoy the benefits of an 8K TV.”

Newsweek named the Neo QLED 8K QN800D their Editor's Choice, highlighting the benefits the processor offers gamers, saying, “Gaming performance is excellent, thanks to the benefits of upscaling, high refresh rate and AI-accelerated Game Mode.”

What Hi-Fi? also commented on the quality of the Neo QLED 8K QN900D, saying, “The picture quality is significantly improved in almost every respect over its predecessor, opening up a clear blue brightness gap with 2024's top OLED TVs and rewriting the upscaling rulebook as a stark reminder that you don't have to stream 8K content to an 8K TV to make a difference.” (75-inch QN900D, What Hi-Fi?, March 2024)

Neo QLED 4K with vivid realism and dynamic contrast

The 2024 Neo QLED 8K joins a refreshed lineup of Neo QLED 4K TVs powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor that have garnered critical attention for their improved features and viewing experience.

Expert Reviews praised the AI-powered TV Neo QLED 4K QN95D, saying, “The new processor delivers superior AI picture, sound and optimization features, with upscaling and image processing that's excellent and adds value, along with equally impressive AI-enhanced motion processing.”

This year's Neo QLED 4K continues to deliver the ultimate 4K experience, enhanced by features like Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology. Expert Reviews says, “The Samsung QN95D is a stunning 4K TV that retains last year's Mini LED backlighting and best-in-class local dimming, while adding cutting-edge image processing to produce the best SDR and HDR images you'll ever see on a premium TV.”

Incredible brightness of AI-enabled OLED

Samsung's 2024 OLED TV portfolio, including the S95D, continues the tradition of its predecessors, offering high levels of detail, high frame rates, and incredibly vivid video display in extra-large sizes up to 77 inches.

This year's OLEDs have received positive reviews from multiple reviewers, including Newsweek, which named the Samsung OLED S95D its Editor's Choice. Techaeris also praised the S95D, saying, “Overall, the Samsung S95D is the best-performing OLED TV I've used this year,” while Trusted Reviews commented, “The QE65S95D is to me Samsung's best-looking OLED TV yet, with a gorgeous, futuristic feel that's incredibly thin.”

Samsung OLED leverages the same NQ4 AI Gen2 processor as the powerful powerhouse behind the Neo QLED 4K lineup. Samsung's OLED TVs boast features like Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, taking picture quality to new heights. Techaeris named the S95D an Editors' Choice and praised Samsung's upscaling technology, saying, “Samsung's AI upscaling with Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor is one of the best we've seen.”

The Samsung OLED S95D is 20% brighter than its predecessor, with deep, rich blacks and AI-enhanced color accuracy, drawing praise from media outlets like Trusted Reviews, who said, “Where the brightness of the 65S95D really matters is its contrast performance. Bright highlights in both dark and light images radiate with an intensity never seen before.” Sound & Vision adds, “This year, Samsung has improved its color mapping, using AI technology to analyze and present colors that look more natural, especially in the subtleties of skin tones.”

Samsung's new OLED Glare-Free technology reduces reflections while maintaining brightness and color accuracy, maintaining image clarity and ensuring an immersive viewing experience even in sunlight. In their review, Sound & Vision stated, “With enhanced brightness levels and a stunning matte screen design, the Samsung QN77S95D is one of the best-looking and best-performing OLED TVs we tested.” They also awarded the TV their Top Pick award.

With features like Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response times, the Samsung OLED is a delight for gamers. Sports fans and gamers alike will enjoy seamless movement and crisp action on their screens. Sound & Vision praised the OLED for this, stating in their review, “When you're not using it for movies or TV, the Samsung S95D is an excellent 4K OLED gaming display.” Newsweek also praised the device's gaming capabilities, stating, “This OLED is perfect for movies and epic gaming setups.”

Create an immersive audio experience in your home

Samsung's 2024 audio lineup features new and updated models that are enhanced with advanced AI algorithms and have garnered huge praise for their compelling sound quality and purposefully sleek design.

New this year is the Samsung Music Frame, a customizable speaker that delivers rich sound and seamless connectivity. Use it as a standalone wireless speaker or pair it with a Samsung TV and soundbar to deliver enhanced bass and high-quality surround sound. In its review, Techlicious said the Samsung Music Frame is an innovative and stylish addition to the smart speaker market, successfully combining the functionality of a wireless speaker with the aesthetic appeal of a customizable photo frame, and awarded the device Editors' Choice honors.

Topping the soundbar lineup is the HW-Q990D, which analyzes audio and uses AI to optimize sound to deliver a flawless experience with a wide range of content in the comfort of your home. As Techaeris noted, “Once everything's in place, you don't have to worry about anything except finding the right movie to experience the fullness of this soundbar.” Similarly, Newsweek noted, “With 22 speakers and a fun mix of upward and sideways facing, the HW-Q990D is a great way to immerse yourself in Dolby Atmos while watching movies and games, and get great surround sound for playing sports. Newsweek also awarded the device an Editor's Choice honor, concluding their review by saying: “The Samsung Q990D is the best Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy in 2024.”

The ultra-slim HW-S800D is designed to fit seamlessly into any space with a depth of just 1.6 inches, providing consumers with a superior listening experience. Techlicious awarded the device its Editors' Choice award, adding that it's the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade their TV's sound without sacrificing style or space. “The incredibly thin S800D makes movie-watching immersive and music-listening enjoyable.”

Samsung continues to redefine the world of home entertainment, building on its heritage as the global leader in the TV market for 18 years and the global leader in soundbars for 10 years.

For more information on Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, please visit https://www.samsung.com

