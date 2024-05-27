Colorado's “Doodle for Google” winner is a young artist from Highlands Ranch





This year marks Google's 25th anniversary, and the theme of the “Doodle for Google” contest was “My Wishes for the Next 25 Years.” Tens of thousands of young artists submitted their work, with the Colorado state winner being a doodle by a freshman at Rock Canyon High School.

“I have a lot of sketches for homework and some on my computer,” said Angela Calata, 15.

Calata has two passions: art and the environment.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I've been outside picking up trash,” she said.

CBS

This year, Rock Canyon High School freshmen found a way to combine them in their “Doodle for Google” submission.

“The question was, 'What do you want for the next 25 years?' I think within the next 25 years we can begin to phase out regular single-use plastics and look for more affordable biodegradable plastic alternatives,” Calata said.

Angela picked up trash near her school and arranged it on the lawn to spell out the word “Google.”

“In here we have water bottles filled with trash, pencils, tennis balls, lots of bottle caps, restaurant cups, cans,” Calata said.

CBS

She then digitally added some plants and finishing touches.

“To mark a transition from our current state of highly polluting plastics to more biodegradable plastics that the Earth can regenerate,” Calata said.

Angela has entered the contest almost every year since she was in the first grade, and this year her doodle was selected as the winner in Colorado.

“It was really exciting. They came to my school and did the announcement with all my friends,” Calata said.

CBS

Now her doodle will compete against other state winners to become the logo for a 24-hour search engine.

“If I could see this when I was a kid, I would be so happy,” Calata said.

The national winner will have their Doodle published online and will receive a $55,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school. Five national finalists will receive $5,000 scholarships. You can vote for your favorite Doodle by June 4th at this link:

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/colorados-doodle-google-winner-young-artist-highlands-ranch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos