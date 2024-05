With Tim Cook set to take the stage in Cupertino next month at Apple's big summer event, its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple could team up with competitors OpenAI or Google. Apple is reportedly “close to an agreement” with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, after the two companies agreed on the final terms of a deal to use ChatGPT features in Apple's iOS 18, Bloomberg reported.

Tim Cook attends the Legal Defense Fund's 36th annual National Equal Justice Awards ceremony at the Glass House in New York City. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Apple was reportedly in talks with Google in March about a deal to include Gemini AI in iPhones.

While Tim Cook may be embarrassed about the decision, OpenAI was embroiled in controversy last week when actress Scarlett Johansson released a statement accusing ChatGPT developers of using a voice that was “eerie similar” to hers for a new voice feature in the company's latest AI model, GPT-4o. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denied using the similar voice without her permission, but this is not the only issue the company is facing. OpenAI is already facing an uphill legal battle with the National Authors Guild suing the company over concerns that authors' work is being used in the model for profit-making purposes.

Meanwhile, Google's new “AI Overviews” feature, announced by Sundar Pichai at the Google I/O conference earlier this month, is rolling out in the US, but users say the AI ​​tool is generating incorrect responses to search queries.

On social media, users pointed out that the AI ​​tool had advised using “non-toxic glue” to solve the problem of cheese not sticking to pizza, and in response to the question “How many Muslim presidents has the US had?”, it said the US had one Muslim president, Barack Obama.

Apple needs an AI strategy to refresh its iPhones amid declining sales in key markets like China, but it remains to be seen which company Tim Cook will choose.

