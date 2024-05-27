Artemis Raises CAD 2M to Improve Data Quality for Analytics and AI





A Vancouver Indigenous-led startup aims to automate data cleaning using AI agents.

Vancouver-based technology startup Artemis has secured CAD 2 million (US$1.5 million) in pre-seed funding to automate data preparation with artificial intelligence (AI) agents.

The all-self-financed funding round closed in March and was led by Vancouver-based Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, with support from San Francisco-based Telegraph Hill Capital, Toronto-based Ripple Ventures, Montreal-based FounderFuel and undisclosed angel investors. Artemis aims to use the funds to accelerate product development and delivery.

Founded in 2022 by CEO Josh Gray and CTO William Shih, Artemis aims to automate data cleaning for analytics and AI. The Indigenous-led startup is developing software that enables data teams to deploy AI agents that automate data cleaning, helping data engineers gather insights and build AI products faster.

With the help of AI agents, Artemis helps users transmit more reliable and trustworthy data faster.

Josh Gray, Artemis

Gray, who is Indigenous, told BetaKit that organizations need access to clean, reliable data to use AI effectively. Currently, most data teams don't have the toolset to expand their capabilities and knowledge to keep up with the demand for clean data. Artemis wants to change that by empowering data engineers to clean and transform data. With the help of AI agents, Artemis helps users deliver more reliable, trustworthy data, faster.

Artemis aims to provide easier access to data cleaning for both technical and non-technical users. The startup says that customers can easily manipulate AI agents on a drag-and-drop canvas and deploy them in their data warehouses. Artemis claims that its platform helps organizations accelerate the data cleaning process.

In a statement, Raven general partner Althea Wischeroff described Artemis as an innovative data technology company and said the firm was impressed with the startup's technology.

Artemis' pre-seed funding brings the company's total funding to about C$2.4 million. Gray did not disclose the startup's valuation.

First, Artemis turned to B2B e-commerce and healthcare organizations through its work with companies such as Kelowna, B.C.-based Matter and Montreal-based health tech scaleup AlayaCare.

Gray said most of the pre-seed funding will be used to expand Artemis' engineering team and build out its user community.

“While some believe that AI will make data teams obsolete, we firmly believe that data teams are key to an organization's success in this new world,” Gray said. “We're building a community where data engineers can collaborate, share knowledge, and incorporate new AI tools into their work. We see these tools as a means to accelerate their work, not a replacement.”

The Artemis platform is still in beta and is currently being used by more than 30 organizations, and the startup is preparing to launch it to the public in the second half of 2024.

Feature image courtesy of Artemis.

