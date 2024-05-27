AI Opportunity Fund to build AI-enabled workforce in Asia Pacific





In the 25 years since Google was founded, technology has brought about profound change, and perhaps nowhere is this change more evident than in the Asia Pacific region.

The region is currently home to the majority of the world's internet users, and technological changes such as the rise of smartphones and the mobile economy are impacting it more than any other region.

And with AI, we're on the brink of the next big change. Research shows that businesses in key Asia Pacific countries could see economic benefits of up to US$3 trillion by 2030 if AI-powered products and solutions are fully adopted. What's more, compared to other regions, people in Asia Pacific are more optimistic about AI, believing it will have a positive impact on how we work, learn, and access information.

AI has the potential to accelerate digital progress and solve some of the region's most pressing challenges. Its adoption in agriculture, climate and disease detection efforts in Asia is already having a positive impact. But many feel they lack the skills to make the most of this opportunity.

AI Opportunity Fund Launch: Asia Pacific

Through the new $15 million AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific, backed by Google.org, we will invest in developing critical AI skills and boosting confidence among workers and job seekers, especially in disadvantaged communities in the region. This complements our existing digital and AI skills development initiatives in Asia Pacific, including AI Essentials for beginners, AI Startup School for entrepreneurs, and Google Cloud AI programs for businesses.

The fund, in collaboration with the Asia Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN), a network of social investors, and with the support of the Asian Development Bank, will invite applications from social impact organizations that can help them reach those most likely to benefit from AI training. AVPN will work with local partners, selected through an open call, to identify specific AI-related challenges and opportunities for underserved job seekers and small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

Selected organizations will receive support on AI in local languages ​​and be able to bring skills training directly to their communities, while cash grants will help remove barriers to learning, such as limited access to educational resources.

