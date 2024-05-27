Jonathan Beltz on Alternative Asset Investing and Technological Innovation





Paul Sanger: I'm Paul Sanger with Finance News Network. Today I have the pleasure of speaking with Jonathan Beltz. Jonathan is the founder of Australia's leading alternative asset investor community, serving family offices and ultra-high net worth investors across Australia and Asia. He has built the business from inception to be a trusted brand for both the world's leading fund managers and prominent Australian family offices and wealth managers. Representing an LP base of approximately 400, BFA has executed nearly 20 investments across venture capital and private equity global technology with assets approaching $300 million under management. With extensive expertise in private assets, fund management, allocation strategies and corporate advisory, Jonathan brings valuable insights to the investment landscape. Jonathan was nominated for the Entrepreneur Innovation Award by the Australian Government in 2022 in recognition of his entrepreneurial efforts and innovative contributions.

Welcome, Jonathan.

Jonathan Beltz: Good morning, Paul. Great to have you here.

Paul Sanger: So, Jonathan, can you start by giving us an overview of BFA Global?

Jonathan Beltz: Of course, with pleasure. I would say BFA Global is a combination of my Western investment banking training at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse in Sydney, New York and Hong Kong, and my time working in Shanghai, where I worked in all areas of investment banking, trading and financial markets. It also combines my time working for the Victor Smorgon Group, managing their personal assets and learning Chinese in Shanghai and Hong Kong. I say it's a fusion of East and West, but the essence of it is the recognition that sometimes traditional financial markets, advisory systems and investment management platforms don't deliver the long-term alpha or long-term outcomes that investors are really looking for. So what we aim to do with BFA Global Investors is to provide an investment management platform that allows family offices, advisors and high net worth individuals to access truly world-class opportunities that actually reflect what venture capital, private equity and alternative assets were and should have been before things got so big and incentives changed in the market.

So, I like to say we are an alternative platform for a new age. We are helping people access global opportunities that they would not otherwise see, and helping them get on track in a rapidly changing paradigm when it comes to investing in financial markets.

Paul Sanger: That's great. So let's dive a little deeper. How does BFA Global facilitate access to direct venture capital investment opportunities, especially on appeal?

Jonathan Beltz: Right. What we do is a combination of course myself and my co-founder Gavin Ezekowitz and our team. We've been in the market for a long time and we have pretty strong relationships with a lot of emerging managers and companies around the world. They give us a very unique access point, being present all over the US, a little bit in Europe and Asia. We basically do what a lot of other groups do, we look at the world as a whole and see what are the new trends that are happening in the world that really help us focus our time and attention on. We look specifically at how consumers get data, how they use data, how they consume content. And most importantly, what are the technologies that are changing around that and what does the world look like in five, 10 years?

And we spend a lot of time with our partners, which include well-known investors like Microsoft, Google, Disney, Nvidia. And we discuss some of the themes that we're trying to invest in, which companies, which funds we trust when doing the technical underwriting, which groups we're going to invest with, which sectors we think these emerging managers and companies have expertise in, and so on. And then we dig deep into those and pick the ones that we think are relevant and need that allocation and are lacking that allocation in the investor base in Australia and Asia. And then we invest from there with the managers. And then as we get to know them better, we do more with them in terms of follow-on investments and co-investments. So it's really part of the different ecosystems that are out there, while recognizing that there's not a one-stop shop for a lot of the themes that we're trying to get into. And then we identify who we think are the best talent to put in place to generate alpha for our clients.

Paul Sanger: Let's talk a bit more about people. I understand your work involves collaborations with young founders and the younger generation of established families. How do investment preferences differ between these younger generations and their predecessors?

Jonathan Beltz: Well, that's a great point and it's a topic that comes up a lot. Obviously, when you start talking about AI and next-generation computing and quantum computing, a lot of the first and second generations, people who come from traditional business or real estate, may have some bias or they may not be interested and they may say, “This is too far away for me, too hard, too tangible, doesn't feel like my real estate portfolio, so I'm going to stay away.” And the second and third generations tend to be a lot more open because they recognize for the most part that this is coming fast. And what I call next-generation financial literacy includes more than just investing in a series of real estate portfolios. If you want your kids to be knowledgeable about the investment themes and the major paradigms that are changing, whether it's AI or computing or semiconductors or China, you absolutely need to keep up with these technology trends.

And in my opinion, there's only one way to really get that aligned, and that's to invest with the best people in the field. The second and third generations are much more open. There is a small group within the first generation that is very interested in longevity and AI and how it's going to help us live longer and give us a better quality of life. There are certainly people like that, but I think the assumption or generalization that the next generation is much more open is definitely true. And I think that trend is accelerating. It's accelerating because we're seeing it now. We have ChatGPT, we have the Nvidia moment, and those are happening more frequently and they're more obvious. Obviously, quantum is another topic that we're close to and has been very talked about recently. So I think these things are accelerating and they're having an impact.

Paul Sanger: Can you elaborate a bit on your outlook for investment in technology areas like AI, semiconductors, and next-generation computers?

Jonathan Beltz: Yeah, absolutely. So we spend a lot of time in all of these areas. And we really love it for two reasons. The adoption cycles for AI, semiconductors, computing, etc. are obviously all very fast. We've been on the front lines of that for a few years now, and we're seeing it accelerate. This is really transformational. One of our partners, Playground Global, as I'm sure you all know, often says that the industrial revolution hasn't happened yet. I think we're entering the world of quantum and AI. This is going to change not only how you think about investments and investment returns, but also how you see the world and how you solve problems at a broader level. But at the same time, I'm somewhat bearish in some ways on the overall macro situation. I mean, on a broader level, I think we're at risk for some “big black swans” or bigger tail risks. I think the likelihood of that is higher than it's ever been.

That means you can't stay out of the market, but what I want to do is focus on investments that are really going to perform. A, because of the big super trends that I mentioned, and also because if there's a bit of a recession or problems in a broader sense, you're pretty protected. So when you look at that, you see scarcity and things that are really valuable no matter where we go. So that's where the urgency in semiconductors, the urgency in computing, data, energy transformation really becomes important. But it's not just deep tech. We are the largest investor in Australia in Epic Games, which owns Fortnite, which many of you will be playing. That's a really great example, because not only is Fortnite going to be the choice for people to connect and interact, and potentially replace platforms like Facebook and Instagram in the next generation, but also because if there's another pandemic or even a worse scenario, people will continue to play the game. Corona has proven that. So it's recession-proof to a certain extent. When both trends come together, we get excited. And I think we're in a really unique time where we can find opportunities that meet both criteria because the technology and the urgency for its adoption is so high.

Paul Sanger: Finally, can you talk a little bit about the venture capital landscape in the U.S. and elaborate on how Australia and Australian investors can effectively engage and benefit from this rapid expansion? Jonathan Beltz:

Yes, absolutely. Venture is at a very interesting time right now. As I said, new cycles and new technology adoption are more thriving than ever before, but it's also a very difficult time to fundraise and raise capital. There was a big post-COVID correction in the tech space that culled a lot of unicorns and pseudo-unicorns. And that's continuing to happen. The benefit for investors is that the deal terms, the access, the term provision structure is probably the best it's ever been in my career. I've been in my career for almost 20 years, and if you're coming in at this point, this is great because the valuations are low, the terms are good. It's the best it's ever been with preferential liquidity and so on. At the same time, Australia is in a very unique position to benefit from that and for companies like us to be able to provide that access. Australia is in a unique position to be very relevant because it's becoming a more significant player in foundational technologies, like PsiQuantum and Element Zero, it produces green steel, and it's seen as a relatively safe democratic country under the rule of law. So it's an attractive proposition for companies and funds looking to raise capital in the region.

So I think it's a really interesting time for Australia to be in a position to invest in these global companies and make a big profit, but also to be part of the discussion of bringing these technologies home. I'm very excited about that prospect and, in my view, it's time for Australia to step up and diversify our economy, which has been pretty low for a long time because our exports to the world have been pretty crude.

Paul Sanger: Jonathan, I heard you loud and clear. Jonathan, it's been a real pleasure speaking with you today. I really appreciate your time.

Jonathan Beltz: No, no, I look forward to the next time, Paul. Thank you. I'll talk to you again soon.

Paul Sanger: Thank you, Jonathan.

Jonathan Beltz: Cheers, my friend. See you soon. Have a great day.

