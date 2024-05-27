Entrepreneurs need housing more than tax breaks





Entrepreneurs don't choose where to start their companies, they choose where to live and then start their companies where they live.

The problem is that competition to attract new tenants is intensifying.

For economic development leaders, the 2010s obsession with millennials made perfect sense. Local areas, universities, and businesses competed for them because there were so many of them. Our jeans might be too tight, and we might use too many tears-of-joy emojis, but we brought vitality back to American cities. You're welcome.

A few more millennial parents may move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia, and a few more Hopkins and Carnegie Mellon postdoctoral researchers and their partners may move to Baltimore or Pittsburgh, but the millennial bonanza is over. We're pretty much where we need to be.

Gen Z has many advantages, but it is a much smaller generation than the millennials. Retaining college graduates is still important, but the gains in the 2030s will be smaller than the 2020s, which will be smaller than the 2010s. We are squeezing less gains out of them.

So where do our entrepreneurs and technologists come from?

Well, regions can compete with each other for talent. This is important. As Americans have fewer children and birth rates fall, regions' talent and business attraction strategies are looking zero-sum. Tulsa attracts remote workers from Rochester, New York, and Virginia attracts entrepreneurs from North Carolina. Texas and Florida say they may not have schools, roads, or a functioning power grid, but they sure will have lower taxes.

There are two other tools:

The first is immigration. This won't last forever, and the world's population is expected to decline by 2100. But for now, the United States remains the most desirable destination for people moving to a new country. Where are the immigrants in your region? And why aren't they the focus of your innovation strategy?

The second tool is your existing population. Get more people in your neighborhood to do the entrepreneurial and tech jobs you want. This includes the elderly, the poor, and people in boring jobs. Tech jobs are underutilized in apprenticeships because they require a huge upfront investment.

As more residents choose to work as independent contractors, there is a need to blend entrepreneurial and technical workforce strategies.

Embrace density, widen your workforce lens, and invest in community progress

What's my advice?

For entrepreneurs, there's really no magic place to start a company. Urban density certainly seems to help you do better. The agglomeration effect of being able to work with other entrepreneurs is real. It's good to spend as much time as possible with paying customers, and anywhere that makes it easy to do that is justified.

Tech employers who don't support talent development programs and local tech events are free riding

For those hiring tech workers, the toolbox is widening. Hiring in low-cost centers, whether in the U.S. or abroad, when possible, is a 30-year trend that's now commonplace, as a recent four-part series in Technically points out. What's more, retaining older workers and investing in local ecosystems isn't just a societal benefit — it's essential to the workforce. Hot take: Tech employers who don't support workforce programs and local tech events are free-riding.

For ecosystem builders, the way entrepreneurship is viewed should change, including who and how to attract it to the region.

Keeping two tracks in place: entrepreneurs who are better viewed as part of the local workforce and those looking to grow in ways that could have a big economic impact. They will need different support and will have different outcomes.

More generally, we should be most enthusiastic about policies that may not sound like they are directly tied to technology: building more and cheaper housing, encouraging walkable density, caring about K-12 education, encouraging pro-immigration and pro-childcare policies as bipartisan pro-growth policies.

In Austin, for example, housing costs have fallen over the past year. This isn't a sign of distress, but rather a sign that one of the fastest-growing large cities in the United States has invested in increasing housing density and accelerating housing supply. This is better news for Austin's workforce and entrepreneurship circles than it is for the venture capital charts. But it has the same impact on founders.

Entrepreneurship is an extension of the workforce

It's a mix of local tourism and business attraction strategies. Before you move somewhere, you visit it first, and before you visit, you've heard about it. Economic storytelling is an essential part of this work. And there are stories.

One of the biggest economic news stories of the pandemic era is the sharp rise in business formation rates. The main contributor? The sole proprietor.

Before the pandemic, one in four Americans were either full-time freelancers or ran their own businesses without employees as their primary source of income. By 2022, that number had risen to one in three. A new survey of Gen Z workers found that more than half of Gen Zers, 53%, are full-time independent contractors. Black women have seen the greatest increase in entrepreneurship.

Many people report that they chose to start a business not for financial reasons (the average self-employed American earns less than their peers) but for the sake of work-life balance.

Crisis creates opportunity: Another factor in last year's entrepreneurial boom is that a higher-than-usual proportion of laid-off tech workers became entrepreneurs, many of them from large tech companies.

In one study of entrepreneurs who were laid off from tech companies, three in five started working on a business they had already built while still employed — that side hustle we talked about earlier. And another 25% started a business within 90 days of being laid off. That means more than 90% of tech entrepreneurs who were laid off were working on their own business after being laid off. About half of them ended up making more money than they did in their previous jobs, but more changed jobs to gain more work-life flexibility.

This is part of the reason why tech layoffs (1) didn't affect the national unemployment rate and (2) didn't make tech hiring easier.

Entrepreneurship is an extension of the workforce. Freelance designers, independent cybersecurity consultants, and contract software development companies are all part of a large corporation's workforce. In the 2000s, M&A replaced R&D. In the 2020s, third-party vendors will be an alternative to employment.

What's the best way to attract entrepreneurs and technologists? Affordable living, better schools, great culture. Put simply, make your city a great place to live.

