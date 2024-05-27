



Google has invested in Walmart's Indian e-commerce business, Flipkart, which controls almost half of the subcontinent's e-commerce market.

The company's plans for a “minority stake” in Chocolate Factory are subject to regulatory approval, according to Friday's announcement. [PDF] E-commerce concerns.

“Google's proposed investment and cloud collaboration will help Flipkart accelerate its business expansion and modernize its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country,” the Flipkart statement added.

Flipkart did not disclose the size of Google's investment, but Reuters estimated the minority stake at $350 million, valuing Flipkart at $37 billion.

Like Amazon.com, Flipkart started out as an online bookseller and its founders worked at Amazon before starting their own venture in 2007. Flipkart has since captured an estimated 48% of India's e-commerce market, far surpassing Amazon, which entered the country in 2013.

US retail giant Walmart liked Flipkart so much that it bought a 77% stake in it for $16 billion in 2018.

Flipkart said in a statement that Walmart led the new funding round, with participation from Google.

While Google's announcement of its intentions for Flipkart offers only vague hints of help, the company is no stranger to investing in e-commerce companies and in India, and its past work in both areas offers some clues.

In 2018, Google invested $550 million in Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to make Google Shopping more accessible in China.

Google's partnership with Shopify in 2021 allows merchants to list their products on Google Shopping for free, expanding Google's e-commerce presence without paying a fee.

In India, Google has committed $10 billion to a digitisation fund that will run over five to seven years.

At the time, CEO Sundar Pichai described the fund as “a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy. India is a huge market, with many of its internet users being mobile-first, enjoying robust GDP growth and a sizable middle class.”

Google's first investment through the fund was in Jio Platforms for $4.5 billion for a 7.73% stake. Jio then developed an entry-level Android smartphone, the Jio Next, which cost about $85, and made the device its flagship product.

Jio Platforms and its subsidiaries not only provide telecommunications services and smartphones, but also operate in areas such as payment systems, streaming television and e-commerce.

If past actions are any guide, Google's investment in Flipkart could help the e-retailer make greater use of G-Cloud and become more visible on the search giant's platform, funneling profits into Alphabet and creating an asset that will rise in value.

