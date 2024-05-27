Why Google's AI is out of touch with reality





Google has rolled out its latest search feature to hundreds of millions of users across Chrome, Firefox and Google Apps browsers. AI Overviews uses generative AI, the same technology used by competitor ChatGPT to provide summaries of search results, to save you the trouble of clicking links. Ask it how to keep bananas fresh longer and it will use AI to generate a summary of helpful tips, such as storing them in a cool, dark place and away from other fruits like apples.

But when you ask outlandish questions, the consequences can be dire, even dangerous. Google is currently struggling to solve these problems one by one, which has been a PR disaster for the search giant and a tricky game of whack-a-mole.

Google's AI overview could tarnish the tech giant's reputation for delivering trustworthy results. Google / The Conversation

AI Overviews explains Whack-A-Mole in a simple way: it's a classic arcade game in which you score points by hitting randomly appearing moles with a mallet. The game was invented in 1975 by Japanese amusement manufacturer TOGO and was originally called Mogura Taiji or Mogura Tataki.

But AI Overviews also tells us that astronauts met, played with and cared for cats on the Moon. More worryingly, it recommends eating at least one small rock a day, as rocks are an important source of minerals and vitamins, and suggests putting glue in pizza toppings.

Why did this happen?

One fundamental problem is that generative AI tools don't know what's true, only what's popular — for example, eating rocks is a truism, so there aren't many articles about it on the web.

But The Onion has a popular satirical article about eating stones, so Google's AI created a summary based on what's popular, not what's true.

Some of the results from the AI ​​summary appear to be mistaking jokes and parodies for factual information. Google / The Conversation

Another problem is that generative AI tools don't have our values: they're trained on large parts of the web.

Although advanced techniques (fancy names like Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback, or RLHF) are used to weed out the worst of them, it's no wonder they reflect the biases, conspiracy theories, and worse we see on the web. In fact, when I think about how AI chatbots are trained, I'm always amazed at how polite and well-behaved they are.

Is this the future of search?

If this is truly the future of search, we're in for a tough ride. Of course, Google is playing catch-up with OpenAI and Microsoft.

The financial incentives for leading the AI ​​race are huge, which is why Google is less cautious than it once was about offering this technology to users.

In 2023, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said:

We've been cautious. There are areas where we chose not to be first with our products. We've put in place the right framework for responsible AI, and we'll continue to do so over time.

Google has responded to criticism that it has become a big, lethargic competitor, which no longer seems to be true.

Risky moves

This is a risky strategy for Google: it risks losing the public's trust in Google as the place to find (the right) answers to their questions.

But Google also risks undermining its billion-dollar business model: if people stop clicking links and start just reading summaries, how will Google continue to make money?

The risks are not unique to Google. I worry that this use of AI could harm society in a broader sense. Truth is already a somewhat contested and fungible concept; false statements by AI could exacerbate this situation.

Decades from now, we may look back on 2024 as the golden age of the web, when most of the web was human-generated, high-quality content, before bots took over and filled the web with synthetic, low-quality AI-generated content.

Has the AI ​​started breathing its own exhaust?

Second-generation large-scale language models are trained, perhaps unintentionally, on parts of the first-generation output, and many AI startups tout the benefits of training on synthetic, AI-generated data.

But training current AI models on exhaust fumes runs the risk of amplifying even small biases and errors — just as inhaling exhaust fumes is bad for humans, it's bad for AI.

These concerns fit into a much bigger picture: Globally, more than $400 million ($600 million AUD) is being invested in AI every day, and governments are only just waking up to the idea that this surge in investment requires guardrails and regulations to ensure AI is used responsibly.

Pharmaceutical companies aren't allowed to release harmful drugs, nor are car companies, but so far tech companies have largely been allowed to do what they like.

