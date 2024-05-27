Are you seeing fewer links in your Google Search Console Links Report?





We've been hearing a lot of reports from SEOs that the Links report in Google Search Console shows a lot less links than it did a month ago. We're not sure if this affects all SEOs, but a lot of SEOs are complaining about it.

Leonard Brahm @LeonardBrahm first brought this to my attention, after I found complaints on WebmasterWorld and the Google Webmaster Help Forums. Leonard noticed a 30% drop in the number of reported links on one of the sites he had access to.

Other complaints include:

Has anyone noticed a huge drop in the number of external backlinks from actual high DA domains on GSC? Google removed over 1,000 links at once, leaving the crappy .id site links (that they blocked with a disavow file) alone, but instead removing links from very high quality, high domain authority sites.

Are Google currently removing valid links, or are they removing them because they are no longer indexing the content? Does it mean that once Google includes a page in their AI dataset, they no longer intend to keep it in their live index?

By the way, the same thing is happening with links. Moreover, pages in the index continue to decrease, and according to Search Console, there are already 20,000 URLs that are not indexed. I checked and the total backlinks today are down about 60%.

It's been consistent for months now.

All external links to my home page have disappeared in Google Search Console. I have 483 links to my home page and I check it once a week. I checked and the site/page is indexed, ranking well, not penalized, redirects seem to work fine, and the site prefix in the reports is correct. What could be causing this? Should I be worried that my rankings have dropped and that my site has technical errors or will be penalized?

The last time I reported on link drops in Google Search Console was in June 2023, and Google finally confirmed the link reporting bug.

Here's what it looks like now (more links than there were back then, but buggy):

Below is a screenshot showing 215,000 links for June 2023.

Below is a screenshot showing 550,000 links in July 2022.

October 2019 1.2 million links:

August 2018 2.5 million links:

Have you noticed a drop in links in this report?

Forum discussions at WebmasterWorld and Google Webmaster Help Forums.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/google-search-console-links-report-37450.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos