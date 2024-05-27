Trinity12 Secures Funding for New Medical, Climate, Tech Research – News and Events





Posted on May 27, 2024

The 12 selected will lead or co-lead a total of 11 STEM-related research projects through Science Foundation Ireland's Frontiers to the Future programme, which is jointly funded by the Sustainable Energy Agency of Ireland (SEAI).

The awards, each worth approximately €1.28 million, were announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O'Donovan.

These positions last four to five years and support positions such as postdocs, doctoral students and research assistants.

Trinity's Dean of Research, Professor Sinead Ryan, said: “We welcome this news. These awards are an investment in world-class research and the next generation of researchers and are a vital resource for Ireland's future. I would like to thank all my colleagues who have worked hard to secure this funding for Trinity research.”

Trinity Project

Honorary Fellow Professor Martin Caffrey (Department of Biochemistry and Immunology, School of Medicine, Trinity Biomedical Institute (TBSI)) will establish the molecular blueprint of enzymes and proteins that will eventually contribute to the development of urgently needed new antibiotics to target pathogens that are no longer susceptible to antibacterial drugs. The project will develop the next generation of highly skilled, innovative scientists and generate new knowledge and intellectual property for commercial application.

Professor Kingston Mills (TBSI Department of Biochemistry and Immunology) will in-depth study the immune response to Bordetella pertussis in nasal tissues, based on intranasal administration of a vaccine formulated with molecules that generate sterilizing immunity and immunological memory in the respiratory system, to help design a more effective vaccine against whooping cough.

Professor David Finlay (TBSI's Departments of Biochemistry and Immunology and Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences) will investigate how cholesterol-like factors stop natural killer cells from killing infected and cancer cells. He will study how that 'off' switch works and assess its role in controlling the immune system. Discovering and understanding the 'off' switch could lead to new immunotherapies for patients with immune diseases.

Professor Igor Shvets (Department of Physics and CRANN), in collaboration with Professor Carsten Fleischer from Dublin City University, aims to develop manufacturing techniques and materials that minimize the energy consumption during production. Unfortunately, in many fields, abundant materials that perform well enough are already reaching their physical limits, but the team's methodology will enable known sustainable materials to perform beyond their limits.

Professor Andrew Bowie (TBSI's Department of Biochemistry and Immunology) aims to conduct research that will help us understand more precisely how cells respond to viruses. The human PYHIN protein plays a key role both in directly targeting invading viruses and in controlling the release of cytokines and interferons, which are alarm signals that alert surrounding cells to the presence of a virus. In this project, the team will investigate in detail how PYHIN contributes to human anti-viral immunity.

Professor Jane Farrar (Department of Genetics and Microbiology, Trinity College Neuroscience Institute – TCIN) aims to generate new gene therapies and test and compare their effectiveness in multiple model systems of dry macular degeneration (AMD). The most effective treatments will be further studied and combined into dual therapies.

Professors Marco Ruffini (School of Computer Science) and Dan Kilper (School of Engineering, CONNECT) aim to bring innovation to today's optical networks, which lack the flexibility needed to support the development of new digital systems such as smart cities and virtual/augmented reality. The project creates a digital twin of the optical network as a secure test environment to 1) help develop and test new solutions and 2) allow for rapid changes to the network without the risk of interruption.

Professor Mani Ramaswamy (Department of Genetics and Microbiology, School of Natural Sciences, TCIN) will focus on a specific protein (ataxin 2) that regulates many biological processes important for health, only one of which may be linked to disease. His team will 1) identify specific regions of the ataxin 2 protein to target with drugs to reduce side effects, and 2) find new related proteins with similar roles and applications in health and disease.

Professor Daniel Kelly (School of Engineering), in collaboration with Professor Peter Brama from University College Dublin, aims to use novel 3D (bio)printing techniques to recreate the conditions that foster normal tissue development, enabling the engineering of musculoskeletal tissue. The ability to bioprint such functional tissues has the potential to transform orthopaedic medicine, providing grafts to regenerate damaged joints and preventing osteoarthritis, a debilitating disease that affects millions of people worldwide.

Professor Rhodri Cussack (School of Psychology and TCIN) will apply deep neural networks (DNNs), a technology underlying breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, to correct for movement noise in infant fMRI data. The project will launch a global collaboration to evaluate four strategies of increasing potential benefit but also increasing complexity, which could transform infant fMRI applications and place Ireland at the forefront of the rapidly growing intersection of DNNs and MRI.

Professor Naomi Hart (School of Engineering) will expand our overly simplistic view of communication and develop a framework that takes into account all the elements of speech that we can pay attention to during a conversation (changes in intonation, expressions, etc.) This framework will also enable machines to understand speech, ultimately enabling more robust and effective speech technologies of the future.

Commenting on the awards, Minister O'Donovan said: “These awards will support the development of world-class research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The projects and activities on which our higher education institutions are focusing will help provide solutions to some of the great challenges facing society, including healthcare, the environment and technology.”

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society at Science Foundation Ireland, said: “SFI's Frontiers for the Future Awards provide independent researchers with the opportunity to carry out highly innovative and original research on important questions. We're grateful to SEAI for collaborating with SFI on this programme and supporting important research in the field of sustainability.”

Margie McCarthy, Director of Research and Policy Insights at Sustainable Energy Agency Ireland (SEAI), said: “SEAI is pleased to be a co-funding partner in the Frontiers for the Future programme. These awards are a great example of national innovation and creativity. By supporting independent researchers we contribute to improving the national capacity to carry out excellent scientific research in Ireland.”

“We are excited about the new insights and knowledge this co-funded grant will bring into offshore wind energy support structures and anaerobic digestion ecosystems, and how the results will advance Ireland’s clean energy transition.”

