Google adjusts AI profile after Obama's Muslim gaffe – Science & Technology





Google said it was taking “swift action” to improve its AI summaries of search results after users mocked gaffes such as Barack Obama being the first Muslim president of the United States.

Google users took to social media to lampoon the “AI Overview”'s incorrect answers to questions such as whether people should eat rocks, stare at the sun, or how many Muslim presidents the United States has had.

“Many of the examples we've seen are unusual search queries, and we've seen examples that have been altered or are impossible to reproduce,” a Google spokesman said in response to AFP queries.

“We act swiftly where appropriate, consistent with our content policies, and are using these examples to drive broader improvements to our systems, some of which are already being implemented.”

A spokesman said the Obama example was brought to Google's attention because it violated the company's policies and was removed.

Overview's response, which suggested adding a non-toxic adhesive to pizza sauce could stop the cheese from sliding off, apparently originated from a child's Reddit post, with some on social media questioning whether the AI ​​was so gullible that it would believe everything it reads online.

The Silicon Valley internet giant says the vast majority of its AI overviews provide trustworthy information, and that guardrails built into the technology are designed to stop harmful content appearing.

Google recently introduced AI-generated answers to searches in the US, marking one of the biggest changes to its world-leading search engine in the last 25 years.

Google search results now show an AI-powered summary at the top of the page before showing generic links.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the time that the change would soon spread to other countries.

The change comes as Google feels increasing pressure from AI-powered search engines such as Perplexity, as well as repeated rumors that ChatGPT's creator, OpenAI, is building its own AI search tool.

AI chat search has also come to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, allowing users to get information from the web without having to use Google.

These alternatives are appreciated by some because they offer a cleaner experience than the cluttered results of traditional queries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/culture/2024/05/27/google-tweaking-ai-overview-after-obama-muslim-blunder.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

