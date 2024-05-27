Taiwan's Commitment to Innovation, Security and Global Tech Leadership – Taiwan Insight





Author: Ian Murphy.

Image courtesy of the Executive Yuan, National Science and Technology Commission.

Taiwan is an important global technology and manufacturing base that relies heavily on a secure maritime order to export goods and import necessary raw materials. The Taiwanese government understands the need to reduce reliance on external sources for critical imports and to diversify existing export supply chains for incumbents. As artificial intelligence technology transitions from a nascent to an established industry, Taiwan has recognized the strategic importance of AI and begun developing its own AI capabilities. TAIDE, a trusted AI dialogue engine, is a Taiwanese domestic project to build a large-scale language model. Investing in building its own large-scale language model at this stage will contribute to Taiwan's self-reliance, safeguard national security, and bring economic benefits.

Economic benefits of native AI development

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains, prompting many countries to reshoring production, reducing the number of overseas suppliers, and building domestic manufacturing industries. Taiwan is not alone in wanting to mitigate the risk of future disruptions and the impact of external shocks on its industry. Taiwan has enjoyed a first-mover advantage by developing its AI industry at a relatively early stage, making it one of the first countries to develop a domestic AI industry, putting it in a strong position to shape the global AI industry, influence international standards on AI, and establish itself as an exporter of AI technology.

Early investment in Taiwan's AI industry is crucial to Taiwan's long-term position as an AI hub, just as early investment in the semiconductor industry made Taiwan a leading producer of advanced microchips. The National Science and Technology Council, which is leading the development of TAIDE, aims to establish an ecosystem where research universities, startups, and the government work together to develop homegrown AI that is built around Taiwan's identity and operates within an ethical framework. This framework will create large-scale language models that can be used domestically in Taiwan and lay the foundation for international collaboration and export.

Taiwan's planned AI development can best be understood through its reliance on foreign energy imports and its push to diversify its semiconductor manufacturing industry. The NSTDC's development efforts are primarily focused on domestic R&D and domestic use of TAIDE. TAIDE's goal is to rely on Taiwanese talent, Taiwanese production, and Taiwanese consumption, and to reduce reliance on foreign AI technology.

Supply chain concerns in the energy sector explain why Taiwan may be hesitant to rely on outside sources for its AI needs. As a net energy importer with limited domestic resources, Taiwan is forced to be on the defensive in this area. A conflict with China could halt Taiwan’s imports of offshore oil, natural gas, and coal, crippling the island’s industrial base and making it vulnerable to price volatility. Even in peacetime, this vulnerability puts Taiwanese politicians in the uncomfortable position of either leaving this risk unmitigated, reversing political promises made to DPP voters to phase out nuclear power in Taiwan, or investing heavily in helping the struggling wind industry meet the country’s energy needs.

On the other hand, Taiwan can go on the offensive in the semiconductor sector, as it is home to an established industry with high demand. Although a confrontation with China would be a threat to any of Taiwan's industries, Taiwan can leverage its current resources and secure its position by diversifying overseas. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a major chipmaker, is building an advanced manufacturing plant in Arizona and plans to build a semiconductor plant in Germany. This move would reduce concentration in Taiwan, ensure continuity of services, create multiple points of failure in the supply chain, and ensure access to important markets, thus mitigating geopolitical risks and shocks from natural disasters.

Acting on these two understandings explains Taiwan's reluctance to rely on foreign suppliers for its domestic AI needs and its desire to invest early and build an AI export industry. As a pioneer in this field, Taiwan can establish an ethical framework for its maturing AI industry and contribute to the global discussion on international AI ethics standards.

TAIDE Protect Taiwan's national security

As stated in the book Unrestricted Warfare, China has been waging multi-front non-kinetic warfare to achieve its military objectives. This kind of warfare is outside the existing chain of military escalation. Taiwan, like other developed countries, has much to gain from integrating AI platforms into its government, industrial base, and civil society. A major challenge in employing foreign AI platforms for these purposes is that AI is not infallible and is subject to biases exhibited in the datasets that trained the large-scale language models. While foreign AI models have accidental biases, Chinese-developed AI has explicit biases that serve the CCP's political objectives.

The use of China-developed AI models would have adverse effects on Taiwan's national security by giving the Chinese government a technological advantage in an information war against Taiwan, which could take the form of industrial espionage, cyber attacks, and a war of words.

Industrial Espionage: AI integrated into Taiwanese companies will be used to bolster China’s existing industrial espionage program to steal intellectual property and trade secrets and build its own manufacturing base.

Cyber ​​attacks: Chinese AI can crunch huge amounts of data and more easily detect cyber vulnerabilities in Taiwan's government, industry and private institutions. Cyber ​​attacks could be used for industrial espionage, denial of service attacks and surveillance.

Narrative competition: The use of China-trained AI will introduce into Taiwanese society the bias, propaganda, and information distortions that are invisible in Taiwan’s open information society but present in China. Chinese AI will spread misinformation more broadly, creating rifts in Taiwanese society, sowing distrust between Taiwan’s people and government, and fostering positive views of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Taiwan can counter current and future information warfare by the Chinese Communist Party by developing its own AI models based on Taiwanese datasets. Taiwan's AI industry is not designed to match China's AI investments, but to meet Taiwan's domestic needs and build an ethical framework that upholds Taiwan's democratic values. TAIDE has a comparative advantage over Chinese AI in that it is developed in an open society with access to Taiwan's advanced semiconductors.

Conclusion

Taiwan’s move to develop its own AI capabilities through TAIDE represents a forward-thinking approach to national security, economic growth, and technological sovereignty. By investing in AI technology, Taiwan not only seeks to reduce its external reliance but also to defend itself against potential threats, especially from China. The emphasis on developing indigenous AI capabilities demonstrates Taiwan’s commitment to protecting industrial secrets, securing its cyber infrastructure, and ensuring the integrity of its information space. By positioning itself as an exporter of AI technology, Taiwan seeks to shape international AI standards and reap significant economic benefits while promoting democratic values ​​on the global stage. As Taiwan continues to improve its AI capabilities, it is setting an example for other countries on the importance of developing indigenous technological solutions to current economic and security challenges.

Where is TAIDO located?

TAIDE has only recently been released to the public, so we expect more information and use cases for TAIDE to emerge in the future. Currently, TAIDE can be accessed at https://taide.tw/, and additional information can be found on GitHub and HuggingFace. In the coming months, we expect TAIDE to lean more towards supporting researchers and scholars and become more user-friendly.

Ian Murphy has experience in national security and international business. He holds a Master's in National Security Studies from the American Military University. He received a Taiwan Scholarship to complete a Global MBA from National Taiwan Normal University with Chinese language instruction. Ian currently works as a China Subject Matter Expert at SecuriFense Inc., helping organizations understand China's economic and foreign policy trends.

