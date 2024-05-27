Southwest Airlines tests Google Flights fare display





Overview Southwest Airlines joined Google Flights to increase awareness and reach customers. Southwest Airlines advocates for fare transparency, which helps the airline rank higher on Google Flights. Southwest Airlines' company culture emphasizes no hidden fees, which sets them apart from competitors.

Southwest Airlines is finally fully onboarded to the Google Flights menu, allowing its fares to appear alongside those of other airlines. For Southwest, this means it can reach even more potential customers.

Why Southwest Airlines

Here's a summary of what Southwest Airlines told Inc.'s Bill Murphy Jr.

“We're expanding Southwest.com's reach by empowering Google Flights users to better learn about available flights, fares and product and service benefits. In our first test of this partnership, we enabled Google Flights users to compare different fare options and then go directly to Southwest.com to book their selected itinerary.”

…

“We're excited to continue finding ways to educate more consumers on the unique combination of value, friendly, flexible policies and Southwest's broad range of flight services, offering more than 800 nonstop flights to 121 airports in 11 countries during the peak summer travel season.”

For a long time, Southwest Airlines has not allowed its fares to be listed on flights.google.com, meaning shoppers have had to go to the airline's site to find Southwest fares. This puts the airline at a competitive disadvantage, as Paddle Your Own Kanoo reports that other websites that charge fees, like Expedia, are shut out in order to keep fares low.

Additionally, during a recent earnings call, CEO Robert Jordan revealed that Southwest is conducting a transformation study.

“Customer preferences and expectations change over time.”

Perhaps this is part of what the CEO meant, but there is also speculation that Southwest may move to assigned seating.

Photo: Joe Kunzler | Simple Flying

Finally, the Biden administration is seeking to regulate the elimination of junk fees, while the previous Trump administration had blocked airline fare transparency efforts in December 2017. However, while Southwest Airlines supports fare transparency, other major U.S. airlines are suing over the Biden administration's new rules.

Google upgrades Google Flights

In a blog post on August 28, 2023, Search Group Program Manager James Byers shared that Google is making improvements to Google Flights. For example, Google Flights is tracking flights to see the best dates to book. This way, if you have your destination and dates set but want to take a gamble by waiting for a fare sale, you can do so. Southwest Airlines is known for its fare sales.

Improving the “transition” from Southwest Airlines

Since October 8, 2015, Southwest Airlines has adopted a “transferency” policy. Kevin Crone, Southwest Airlines' vice president and chief marketing officer, said in an October 8, 2015 announcement:

“Transferency is a unique approach, where we treat our customers the way they expect and deserve to be treated. Being a low-cost airline is at the core of our brand and the foundation of our business model, so we're not going to squeeze every penny out of our customers.”

Indeed, if you log into Google Flights, as of May 26, you won't see a fare that includes the cost of two checked bags. But you can calculate a round-trip fare to Santa Ana (SNA) on October 4 and back to Seattle (SEA) after the Pacific Air Show on October 6. If you don't click on baggage, Southwest ranks lower. But if you click on the baggage fee option, Southwest moves up in the price order in Google Flights.

The Google Flights platform also allows you to compare seat classes with all other airlines, allowing you to see which seat class is best for your potential passengers.

Southwest Airlines culture problem

After all, the lack of hidden fees is culturally crucial to Southwest Airlines, which offers two free checked bags and complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and snacks.

Since its inception, Southwest has carried its first two checked bags for free while other airlines have raked in billions of dollars in baggage fees, and according to the company's self-published book, “Leading With Heart: Living and Working the Southwest Way,” the airline has found that each customer would have to pay for five or six bags to make up the revenue.

Related Analysis: Why Free Checked Baggage Service Works So Well for Southwest Airlines This is just one of the many things that differentiate the airline from other airlines.

Additionally, Southwest Airlines has trademarked the word “transfarency” under the serial number 86668468. Therefore, only Southwest Airlines may use the word in its marketing.

Conclusion

Southwest's Google Flights fares give the airline a powerful tool to compete with its peers, and for an airline that has trademarked the word “Transfarency,” joining Google Flights is a logical step.

Photo: Bob Pool | Shutterstock

To quote the late Southwest Airlines CEO Herb Kelleher,

“My way of understanding the value of something is to imagine myself without it.”

Many people, including this author, have found Google Flights to be extremely beneficial.

Do you think Southwest Airlines being on Google Flights is worth it? Share in the comments.

